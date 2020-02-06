It’s probably fair to say that fast food restaurants aren’t normally associated with romance.

In fact any wannabe Romeo who suggests taking his beloved for a burger or chicken bucket on Valentine’s Day is likely booking a one-way ticket to singledom.

But the McDonald’s restaurant in Stamford is looking to change this perception by offering lovebirds a romantic three course dinner next Friday (February 14).

Franchisee Matt Jarrett and his team will be transforming the eatery on Ryhall Road for the special VIP dining event to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities UK.

Each table will be elegantly decorated with a crisp white tablecloth, red rose and posh silverware with food served on china plates and bowls.

Diners will also be serenaded by a local violinist who graduated from a top music school last year and the restaurant crew will swap their usual uniforms for smart attire as they take up the roles of maître d', waiting team and chefs.

A special three course menu will be served, which includes the following options:

Starters for two

Sharing Platter – including Chicken Nuggets, Chicken Selects, Cheese Bites, Veggie Dippers

Mains

Grilled Chicken or Crispy Chicken Burger – a choice of chicken served in a bun with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato and bacon

BBQ Quarter Deluxe – a Quarter Pounder patty served in a bun with BBQ sauce, bacon, lettuce and tomato

Dessert

Apple Pie Sundae with toffee sauce

Chocolate Brownie Sundae with chocolate sauce

Drinks

Any drink from the regular menu

Matt said: “The whole team is looking forward to welcoming the residents of Stamford and the surrounding area to enjoy a special VIP dining experience at the restaurant this Valentine’s Day.

“No matter if it’s a first date or you’re celebrating your 50th Wedding Anniversary, we’ll be pulling out all the stops to make this a romantic dining experience that everyone can enjoy, located conveniently in the town centre.”

“Money raised from ticket sales will be going to support the Ronald McDonald House Charities UK, who provide valuable and well needed accommodation and support to families with children in hospital.”

Each ticket is available to purchase in advance at £10 per person, with table sittings offered at 5pm, 6pm and 7pm.

A spokesman for McDonald's confirmed the restaurant will be open as normal and just one part of the building will be used for the seven VIP tables.

She added: "Everyone in the restaurant between 5pm until 8pm will benefit from hearing the live music, and the collection bucket will be out for those that wish to contribute to RMHC."

For more information about the Ronald McDonald House Charities UK visit https://rmhc.org.uk/

Matt started his career with McDonald’s nearly 35 years ago and now owns and operates nine restaurants in the local area, employing over 900 people.

