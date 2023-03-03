A community group is drawing up plans for a new event on the town meadows.

Stamford Kiwanis hopes to incorporate live music, family entertainment and a raft race into “Stamford’s Big Day Out”.

The event would replace its annual parade of floats, which was axed last year after being part of the town’s calendar since 1978.

Teams race along the river

The club said it had become increasingly difficult to organise the parade due to health and safety regulations.

Club member Oliver Wilson pitched the new plans to Stamford Town Council on Tuesday, seeking permission to use the meadows.

He said: “We hope to make it a fantastic community event, starting small in the first year and building on it from there.

“We want it to have many elements - an acoustic tent, talent show, fair rides, trade stalls and the raft race.”

The Kiwanis have already secured permission from the Freemen of Stamford to access their land at the bottom of Waterfurlong.

Their intention is to launch the rafts from the Freemen’s Meadow and race to the footbridge leading from the main meadows to the Cattle Market car park.

The town council has backed the idea in principle, subject to the Environment Agency giving its seal of approval.

Councillors were told the agency is concerned about low water levels.

Acting mayor of Stamford Andy Croft said: “The loss of the float parade was quite sad and I hope we can support you with this new event.”

The Kiwanis will work with the Environment Agency and the council to bring the plans to fruition.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “We are monitoring the impacts that dry weather has on the environment and are planning ahead of this summer should we continue to get less than average rainfall.

“As ever, it is important that we all continue to use water carefully to protect not just our water resources but our precious environment and the wildlife that depends on it.”

The agency said it can offer advice on events which may be impacted by water levels, but is not in a position to say if or when an event should go ahead.

