A 'magical evening' welcomed Ukrainian refugees to Stamford.

Stamford College joined forces with Stamford Diversity Group, Stamford Town Council and the Homes for Ukrainians Stamford and Villages Facebook group to provide a welcome dinner for refugees and their hosts.

The evening started with arrival drinks and canapés before the group of 50 people sat down to enjoy a three-course meal prepared by Stamford College’s hospitality and catering students.

The Ukrainian dinner at Stamford College

Yvette Diaz-Muñoz, chairperson of Stamford Diversity Group, said: "It was a really beautiful event. I've had lots of people messaging me to say 'thank you for such a wonderful and thoughtful evening'. They appreciated the idea as a gesture of solidarity.

"We wanted to hold a welcome meal to show the new arrivals we are pleased they are here."

Stamford College provided the meal for free, with guests tipping more than £100 to say thank you. The cost of the ingredients was covered by donations from the sale of the Ukraine anthology put together by Kathy Joyce and Amelia Billington at the Ukraine Peace Walk in April.

The Ukrainian dinner at Stamford College

Guests also received entertainment from a saxophonist and Stamford's poet laureates Scott Coe and Daniel Paice who penned a poem which was translated the poems into Ukrainian.

The Ukrainian dinner at Stamford College

The Ukrainian dinner at Stamford College

The Ukrainian dinner at Stamford College

The Ukrainian dinner at Stamford College

All photos were taken by Mercury photographer Alan Walters.