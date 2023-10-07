Medics are urging women to attend breast cancer screenings as part of an awareness campaign.

Figures released for Breast Cancer Awareness Month show that one in seven women will be diagnosed with the disease in their lifetime.

Women aged between 50 and 70 are offered free screening every three years.

Radiographer Rachel Reed

The North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust invited 20,114 women for screening during 2021/22 with an uptake of 68 per cent. One hundred of those who attended were diagnosed with cancer.

Breast screening office manager Amber Clarke said: “We would urge anyone who has been invited to attend breast screening to keep their appointment.”

Screenings take place at Peterborough Hospital and a mobile unit regularly visits Stamford Hospital.