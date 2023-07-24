Members of the cabinet at South Kesteven District Council are keen to meet residents at a series of public drop-in sessions being held across the area.

The next will take place from 1pm until 2pm on Wednesday (July 26) in the Community Room at the council’s Essex Road sheltered housing complex in Stamford.

Council leader Richard Cleaver (Ind) said: “Anyone can drop in and ask a question or just come and talk to us – no appointment is necessary.

The new SKDC cabinet. From left: Coun Patsy Ellis, Coun Rhys Baker, Coun Phil Dilks, Coun Richard Cleaver, Coun Ashley Baxter, Coun Rhea Rayside, Coun Paul Stokes and Coun Philip Knowles.

“People can find out more about what the council does and how it works, what the cabinet’s role is and what our plans are for the future of South Kesteven.

“We are very keen to increase community engagement and, whenever possible, these sessions will take place in or close to residential areas.”

Future drop-in sessions will be held in the district’s four towns of Grantham, Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings and in some of the larger villages.