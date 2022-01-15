Home   News   Article

The remarkable story of Harry Burton - from life in Stamford to photographing the Tutankhamun excavations with Howard Carter in Egypt

By Chris Harby

chris.harby@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 06:00, 15 January 2022

Harry Burton is to be given the rare privilege of a blue plaque in Stamford this year by the town's civic society.

Many passers-by may well ask 'Harry who?', yet he is responsible for some of the most familiar and iconic photographs of the 20th century.

Almost exactly a century ago he found himself at the centre of the world - at the heart of an event that made front page headlines across the globe.

