The remarkable story of Harry Burton - from life in Stamford to photographing the Tutankhamun excavations with Howard Carter in Egypt
Published: 06:00, 15 January 2022
Harry Burton is to be given the rare privilege of a blue plaque in Stamford this year by the town's civic society.
Many passers-by may well ask 'Harry who?', yet he is responsible for some of the most familiar and iconic photographs of the 20th century.
Almost exactly a century ago he found himself at the centre of the world - at the heart of an event that made front page headlines across the globe.