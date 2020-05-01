Citizen of the Week: Selfless business owner of Holywell Enterprises manufactures hand sanitiser for frontline workers
Published: 14:00, 01 May 2020
A man who has ‘changed his business overnight’ to support NHS staff while recovering from a kidney transplant is our fourth Citizen of the Week.
William Bowles, nicknamed Dubs, started Holywell Enterprises - along with his business partners Jonathan Allen and Michael Banks - in 2010.
The business delivers a range of products to 27 different countries and has five companies around the world.
