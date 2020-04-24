A landlord who ‘brings hope to the community’ is our third Citizen of the Week.

Chris Needham, landlord at the Danish Invader in Empingham Road, Stamford, is known by many people in the town, not only for pulling a great pint but also for being a community hero.

During his 19 years as landlord, Chris has turned the Danish Invader into a ‘family community hub’ by making everyone feel welcome, as well as holding charity events all year round.