Unlike your average border collie, Rumble is more likely to herd followers on social media or admirers in the streets of Stamford than sheep.

The breed have a well-founded reputation, particularly among sheep farmers, as intelligent and dedicated working dogs.

This Stamford wonder dog does not round up any flocks, it's true, but how many other pooches have actor and canine influencer on their CV?

Rich found Rumble at Three Counties Rescue in Bourne. Photo: Rich Beach

After being taken in by professional video producer Rich Beach, the former rescue dog's star quality and skills soon came to the surface.

"I have a compulsion to put special effects into everything which corporate clients don't necessarily want so I have to get these creative juices out on my personal projects," Rich explained.

"Rumble is my muse for trying out these ideas and techniques. He'll get us both to Hollywood one day."

He only recently turned six, but has already built up an impressive range of lead roles.

Following in the pawprints of famous canines such as Lassie and the Littlest Hobo, Rumble has outskilled them all.

On screen he has done everything from drive a car and appear in super-sized form, to kayaking and even busking.

Rumble walks off the lead around Stamford with Rich and quickly picked up road safety. Photo: Rich Beach

"That video took days," Rich recalled.

"I had to build a special rig because Rumble can't really hold a guitar. I also had to record an ambulance as that was only way to get him to howl along.

"A lot of work goes into them, but it's just for fun mainly."

Rich created a special rig for Rumble to hold the guitar for his busking video. Photo: Rich Beach

As well as a useful testing ground for Beach Media, the videos have become a labour of love.

Not that Rumble needs a lot of coaching.

"He's incredible," Rich says.

"Taking him to do all these things in videos is easy. He works for cheese."

Rumble is Rich's fourth border collie. Photo: Rich Beach

Rumble's rising popularity on screen and on the streets of Stamford persuaded his proud owner to take things a step further.

"Because he was so popular and making these videos I thought I should set up Instagram for him and build a website," Rich added.

His website Rumble offers blog dog advice and product reviews, as well as a range of T-shirts designed by his owner during lockdown.

On the Meadows after a particularly walk. Photo: Rich Beach

It earned him an invite to become an ambassador for petfood makers Different Dog for whom he shot a series of short videos, including driving a car made from their cardboard boxes.

The photogenic border collie built up an enviable online following and social media presence, particularly on Instagram.

But it's in his home town where his exploits are most keenly followed.

Walkies or a stroll into town, which he manages entirely off-lead, are rarely uninterrupted, and he's become one of the key locals at Rich's local, the Tobie Norris, in St Paul's Street.

"I'm nothing without him," Rich laughed.

"I used to live a five-minute walk from town, but it always took about 20 to 35 minutes because everyone wants to talk to him. Not me!

"Everyone knows him around town.

"He's the Tobie Norris pub dog. I took him in on his sixth birthday and they'd bought lots of number six balloons and brought him out a steak with a candle in it."

Rumble has his own Instagram account. Photo: Rich Beach

In return for the fuss, Rumble now repays the kindness by tidying the town's parks.

"I set aside half-a-day to teach him to pick up plastic bottles, but he got it pretty much straightaway," Rich said.

"Then I pointed to the bin and said 'up' and 'drop' and he did it. The next time I just had to point to a bottle.

"He's the cleverest dog I've ever had. He pretty much understands everything you say."

However, the citizens of Stamford should beware.

A giant version of Rumble may one day be roaming the streets. At least in video form.

"I've decided to do another Stamford-centric film and involve Rumble - so I can combine my two passions," Rich revealed.

But for the time being, normal-sized Rumble will continue to present his friendlier side.

"If anything he is like a therapy dog - he brings a lot of joy to the town."