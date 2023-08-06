New businesses will be competing for the top spot at the Mercury Business Awards, sponsored by Upp.

Birch Tree Cafe in Easton-on-the-Hill, The Rutland Vineyard in Ketton and True Skin and Laser in Deeping Gate have been shortlisted for the Best New Start-Up award.

The winner will be crowned at Rutland Hall Hotel on Friday, September 15.

Birch Tree Cafe opened in Easton-on-the-Hill in January 2022. It was set up by the charity T-21 with the aim of providing meaningful opportunities for over 18s who have Down's Syndrome.

Eighteen months later, the business has doubled its predicted turnover and the number of staff it employs.

The cafe initially supported 10 people with Down's Syndrome when it opened but the number has now grown to 29.

The Birch Tree Cafe team

Trustee Tim Nicol said: "The response from people has been overwhelmingly positive. We have thousands of social media followers and very good reviews on Google and TripAdvisor.

"A lot of our business comes from word of mouth. We thought the cafe would mostly serve the village and a few walkers and cyclists, but people are travelling from much further to visit. People have really taken the cafe to their hearts."

The Rutland Vineyard was founded last year when Zoe and Tim Beaver embarked on a mission to transform their farmland in Ketton into a vineyard.

The Rutland Vineyard team

Thousands of seeds were planted in the fields off Barrowden Road, Ketton and by next year the team will be harvesting grapes which will be turned into British wine.

Tim said: “It’s exciting to be shortlisted.

“We have been getting lots of positive vibes.”

Tours of the vineyard and wine tasting have been popular with customers, as well as the coffee and freshly baked cakes.

Cosmetic business True Skin and Laser has opened in a refurbished barber's in Market Deeping

Last year the Rutland Vineyard won the Business Innovation category and this year they are also nominated for the Environmental Champion award.

“We are trying to be more of a centre of the community.

“Growing up on farms, in my parents’ generation it was the hub of the area as it was a big employer and provided the food.

“That’s completely disappeared and everyone is working in bigger cities so aren’t so connected with what’s around.

“We hope to become a centre point of the community.”

Nikki Burke and sister-in-law Sarah Bates opened True Skin and Laser in Market Deeping in April this year.

They have invested more than £100,000 in refurbishing the former barber’s shop, in Horsegate, next to the Co-op, and kitting it out with the latest kit.

The clinic specialises in laser hair removal, skin rejuvenation and tightening, among other treatments.

It’s for anyone from teenagers with acne to anyone with concerns about ageing.

Nikki said: “It is a really good feeling having only opened a few months ago.

“To know we are making an impact is really heartwarming.”

It was clients that nominated the business for the award.

“There’s nothing better than your clients being really happy with the services you provide,” said Sarah.

This year’s event is sponsored by Upp.

