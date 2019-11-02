Think of social media influencer, and a Beckham or Kardashian might spring to mind.

But there's a bowler-hatted chap in Stamford who's attracted more than a thousand followers in five months, and stranger still, he's 126 years old.

'Frank Newbon' launched his History of Stamford page on Facebook on June 4, and it has become an evolving treasure trove of community history from Victorian times to the 1990s.