A make-up artist has stepped back from the showbiz world to promote confidence amongst “real” men and women.

Daniel Sandler has worked with dozens of A-list celebrities during his career, but now finds himself running a cosmetics business from his home in Stamford.

There are still a number of famous faces Daniel would love to get his hands on – Dame Judi Dench and Sir Ian McKellan to name just two – but his main focus now is growing the Daniel Sandler Cosmetics brand to help people enhance their natural beauty, focus on their good bits and stop dwelling on their flaws.

Daniel Sandler

Daniel said: “As a teenager I was ginger, freckly and spotty. Using make-up and fake tan helped me to cover it and to look what I thought was more appealing.”

Daniel took his early inspiration from the New Romantics movement of the 80s, which divided opinions at the time. Decades later his make-up choices are still controversial to some, especially online.

He said: “Some people are vocal and anti make-up on men, others might feel uncomfortable but choose not to say anything, and there are others who are very accepting.

Daniel Sandler

“Day to day I won’t always bother, but if I’m doing something special I’ll do my make-up and it makes me feel like I can take on the world.”

Daniel lived in London until the age of 23 and grew up surrounded by creativity. His father was a friend of Vidal Sassoon and owned three hair salons in Knightsbridge and South Kensington while his mother worked as an interior designer.

From the age of six Daniel helped out in the salons, washing hair and sweeping the floors. It was the start of his strong work ethic and also his first brush with fame, often meeting his father’s celebrity clients.

He also realised the power of a makeover, witnessing how people’s mood and confidence would soar after their time in the chair.

After training in makeup and hair at the London College of Fashion, Daniel embarked on a career as a model. In the late 1980s he worked for the fashion brand Marco Polo. It was a campaign which caught the eye of his now husband Simon, who saw Daniel’s picture on a billboard and instantly set off to buy the jumper he was wearing.

Daneil Sandler's make-up choices have sparked mixed reactions

Although Daniel was in high demand, he came to realise that life in front of the camera wasn’t for him. “I didn’t find modelling very exciting,” he said. “It was nice to see myself in a magazine but I didn’t get to express myself and I missed that creativity.”

The move back to make-up took Daniel to fashion shows all over the world. He also shared his talents on television shows like This Morning when Fern Britton and John Leslie were at the helm, and Style Challenge on the BBC.

Among his notable clients were Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, George Michael, Nell McAndrew, Helen Mirren, Sarah Ferguson, Claudia Winkleman and Jade Goody.

Daniel said: “I’ve met some incredible people and been to lots of different places. I’m very privileged to have had such an amazing career.”

MSMP Daniel Sandler has his own cosmetics range

He went on to work as a brand ambassador for Bourjois Cosmetics but later realised he wanted to create his own make-up range. Daniel Sandler Cosmetics was born and launched in Harrods almost 20 years ago.

In 2016, Daniel’s husband Simon suffered health problems and gave up his job in London. The couple moved to Kings Lynn for a quieter lifestyle but fell in love with Stamford during a weekend break and moved to the town two years ago.

They were keen to become part of the community and since then Daniel has used his skills to help a number of local charities, including Age UK and MindSpace. Most recently he was guest of honour at the reopening of the Cancer Research UK charity shop in St Paul’s Street.

Daniel Sandler with Sally Stillingfleet at the reopening of the Cancer Research UK shop

Daniel, 58, said: “We absolutely love Stamford. It’s like a little bit of London in the country, being able to step out of your door and have so many great bars and restaurants.”

Simon is now helping his husband to run the business, alongside his work as a magistrate, and the couple hope to expand further into the American and northern European markets, as well as adding new products to the range.

Daniel’s best-seller is a liquid blush, earning him the title of ‘Patron Saint of Blusher’, and it’s also his number one make-up tip. “Just a bit of blush can lift your whole complexion. It adds a pop of youthful colour and can make your smile more dazzling.

“And always blend. Blend, blend, blend.”

Despite his high-flying success, Daniel is now content to focus on helping the everyday man and woman, partly inspired by the loss of his mother to cancer.

He said: “I’ve been very privileged in my life, but the older I get the more I see unhappiness in people. If I can play just a small part in helping them to change that, it means more to me than anything.”