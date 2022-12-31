A meeting for patients to discuss GP care in Stamford will take place in four weeks’ time.

The Lakeside Patient Participation Group (PPG)AGM will be on Tuesday, January 31, at 6pm in All Saints and St John’s Unity Centre, West Street, next to Scotgate.

Chaired by the PPG, the meeting will introduce Lakeside’s new chief executive, Jessica Bawden. Lakeside Stamford patients will have an opportunity to hear about changes implemented, and those planned in 2023.

Chief executive of Lakeside Healthcare Jessica Bawden (56537413)

People will also be able to ask PPG committee members questions, which they will be able to discuss with Lakeside.

Meeting documents, including the agenda, terms of reference and election of officers, will be available at www.lakesidehealthcarestamford.co.uk. Printed documents for those who cannot access them online can be collected on Tuesday, January 10, between 10am and 3pm from members of the PPG committee, who will be in the waiting rooms at Sheepmarket Surgery in Ryhall Road and StMary’s Medical Centre in Wharf Road, Stamford.

PPG committee member Julie Clarke said a chairman, vice chairman, secretary and communications officer will be elected at the meeting.

Members of the Lakeside Stamford PPG Bill Proudlock and George Woolf with Emma Wilson, patient services manager

“It would be nice to broaden the range of ages and backgrounds of people on the committee,” she added.

To contact the PPG, email: stamfordlakesideppg@lshg.co.uk

In November, 107 patients left Lakeside Stamford, and about 3,000 have left in the past three years.

The surgery currently ‘requires improvement’ according to the Care Quality Commission, although a new inspection has been carried out and the results are yet to be published.