A meeting for patients to discuss GP care in Stamford will take place tonight.

The Lakeside Patient Participation Group (PPG) will meet this evening (Tuesday, January 31) and members of the public are invited to come along.

Discussions will begin at 6pm in All Saints and St John’s Unity Centre, West Street, next to Scotgate.

Lakeside Healthcare Stamford's Sheepmarket Surgery on Ryhall Road

Chaired by the PPG, the meeting will introduce Lakeside’s new chief executive, Jessica Bawden.

Lakeside Stamford patients will have an opportunity to hear about changes implemented, and those planned in 2023.

People will also be able to ask PPG committee members questions, which they will be able to discuss with Lakeside.

Meeting documents, including the agenda, terms of reference and election of officers, are available at www.lakesidehealthcarestamford.co.uk.

A chairman, vice chairman, secretary and communications officer will be elected at the meeting.