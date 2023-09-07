Health advice will be on offer to Lakeside Healthcare patients at a meeting.

People can find out about diabetes and sleep disorder at an hour-long event being hosted by Lakeside Healthcare Stamford’s Patient Participation Group (PPG) and the Stamford Health Education and Awareness Charity.

Professor Jon Whitehead, co-lead of diabetes, metabolism and inflammation (DMI) research group at University of Lincoln, will lead the presentation.

Sheepmarket Surgery in Ryhall Road

There will also be a chance to speak with and put questions to members of the PPG.

The event will take place in the lounge at Stamford Corn Exchange in Broad Street on Tuesday, September 19 from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

The topical advice events returned in June with a talk on social prescribing.

Have you got a story? Email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk.