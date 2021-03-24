An annual town meeting for people in Stamford parish was held on Monday evening (March 22).

The event took place online due to the coronavirus pandemic and was chaired by deputy mayor, coun Gloria Johnson.

Welcoming everyone to the meeting, she said: "It's been a challenging year for our town council and employees but I would like to take this opportunity to thank one and all for their commitment and dedication to ensure we serve our residents of Stamford."

Stamford Town Hall

Coun Johnson gave an overview of the past year touching on the achievements and expenditure of the different committees, as well as upcoming projects including work with Stamford in Bloom, the extension of the cemetery and restoration work in the Town Hall.

Members of the public were also invited to express their views and ask questions, however no one came forward.