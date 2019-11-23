Tourism firms urged to attend Rutland forum
Published: 18:00, 23 November 2019
Those in the Rutland tourism sector are urged to attend Discover Rutland’s Annual Tourism Forum.
Discover Rutland chairman Ed Burrows says Rutland’s tourism is worth £135.5million a year.
The event is at Barnsdale Lodge on Monday November 25 from 7pm. It includes refreshments from Barnsdale Lodge, The Olive Branch and The Falcon.
The new Discover Rutland website (www.discover-rutland.co.uk) featuring attractions, events, plus itinerary planner, will also be launched.
The Discover Rutland Tourism Committee, which meets quarterly, is also seeking new members.
To join, email tourism@rutland.gov.uk