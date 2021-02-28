The private documents, photographs and memorabilia of Prince Philip’s bodyguard are going under the hammer at a Stamford auction house next month.

The collection belonged to Kenneth Mayer, a police officer seconded to serve as the armed personal protection officer for The Duke of Edinburgh in the 1960s.

Included are documents that give insight into the clockwork timings used on a royal tour, as well as writings by Mayer which describe events he saw, including an incident in which Princess Anne trapped her finger in a car door before “she gritted her teeth and took her place in the car without further ado”.

Other parts on the collection comprise documents relating to Prince Philip’s attendance at the funeral of John F Kennedy, and The Queen’s first hovercraft journey - during which the craft broke down.

There are also several photos, letters, medals, stamps, coins, cameras, Second World War flying goggles and a remote controlled Royal Navy model boat.

The collection will be sold in lots by Stamford Auction Rooms from 10am on Saturday March 27, via online bidding at www.stamfordauctionrooms.com