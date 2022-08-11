A vandal has graffitied a memorial bench on Stamford Meadows.

Words have been sprayed in blue on a bench off Vence Walk at the town meadows.

Stamford Town Council, which is responsible for The Meadows, has condemned the vandalism.

A bench has been vandalised on Stamford Meadows

Town clerk, Patricia Stuart-Mogg, said: "Stamford Town Council is very disappointed when individuals do not respect property, especially when it is a memorial dedicated to an individual.

"The town council has asked the police and district council to increase their patrols and enforcement to address the issues being experienced at many of our open spaces during the summer months.

"Graffiti, mindless vandalism, irresponsible dog owners who do not clean up after their dogs are individuals who are being targeted."

Stamford Meadows

The ‘hot spots’ for anti-social behaviour in the town are The Meadows, Stamford Recreation Ground, the town cemetery and other open spaces, many of which are covered by CCTV.