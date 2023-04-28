Old setts ripped up from Stamford's Red Lion Square could be used for a memorial to Queen Elizabeth II.

Laying new 'cobbles' in Red Lion Square caused debate among Stamford residents last year with some believing it is important for the heritage town while others thought the £1.4m resurfacing project was a waste.

Keen to prove people wrong, Lincolnshire County Council offered the old slate blocks to Stamford Town Council so they could get a new lease of life.

Red Lion Square during the re-surfacing works last year

Creative councillors and officers have cobbled together an idea which they hope won’t be slated to use the stones for a memorial to HM Queen Elizabeth II.

It was suggested that the slates could be used to create a living plant design.

These plans differ drastically to the project in Rutland to create a seven-foot bronze statue of the Queen costing more than £100,000.

Red Lion Square setts being stored in Cattlemarket

The hefty slates would need lifting from their current home of Cattle Market to the Recreation Ground.

While the cobbles come as a gift, the council was quoted £1,082 to use a crane to move the pallets of setts.

The town council has also applied to the government to get two portraits of King Charles III for the council chamber and court room.

Plans for the memorial are in the early stages and will be discussed further by the new council after the elections.

Coun Richard Davies (Con), the councillor in charge of the Red Lion Square project, said: “As part of all our major road improvement schemes, we do our absolute best to give back to the local communities we are working in.

“In this instance, we agreed to leave eight square metres of the old stone setts from Red Lion Square for the town council to use in a community project of their choosing.

“We’re very happy they’re putting these materials to good use in creating a memorial to Queen Elizabeth in the Recreation Ground.”