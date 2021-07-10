Our weekly browse through the newspapers preserved as a historic record by the Stamford Mercury Archive Trust volunteers...

10 years ago

The principal of Stamford Endowed Schools has pledged to maintain the number of subsidised school places once the county council-funded scholarship scheme ends.

Stephen Roberts says the schools will make more money available for bursaries once Lincolnshire County Council stops funding places for high-achieving pupils.

Fees at the boys-only Stamford School and at Stamford High School, for girls, are £12,000 a year but the council receives a 40 per cent discount.

Mr Roberts says the money the school uses to subsidise the scholarship scheme places will be used to fund bursaries instead.

The bursaries will be means-tested so some pupils could still get a fully funded place, although most will pay a reduced rate.

Mr Roberts said: “I hope the schools will help about the same number of pupils although there won’t be as many fully funded places.”

Stamford is going through a period of change as some businesses look to move into the town while others are facing an uncertain future.

Hair salon Browns and The Beauty Manor, which will offer beauty treatments, are moving into Red Lion Square, with an opening date set for September 1.

Architects firm Harris McCormack has taken over the ground floor of 3, Wellington Lane from mother and baby store Mummy and Me, which has closed.

Carpetright, which has a store in the Markham Retail Park, has announced plans to close a number of stores around the UK.

Profits are down and it will review the leases of 94 stores in the next five years. The company would not confirm when the lease on the Stamford store runs out.

Chocolatier Thorntons, which will close 120 of its stores in three years, has not yet confirmed if the Stamford branch will stay.

Focus DIY in the Markham Retail Park, off Ryhall Road, is closing down and will be replaced by Sainsbury’s.

A Christmas festival has been given the go-ahead.

Stamford Town Partnership and Stamford Town Council have agreed to co-host the annual event this year.

The Stamford Christmas Festival will take place in the town centre on Sunday, December 11, between 10am and 4pm.

The first planning meeting was held on Wednesday and the organisers are looking forward to a magical day.

Project manager Ali Hawley-Smith said: “I think this is a very positive decision and move forward, showing support by the council for the work that the partnership has been doing with regard to events in the town over the past three years.

“These include the Stamford Christmas Festival, the Festival of History and the Stamford Feast.

“On a personal note I am very happy to be asked to work with both the council and the partnership on the planning and delivery of the festival and look forward to another very successful event for the town.”

25 years ago

A parcel of green land in Market Deeping is to remain as public open space – at a cost of £200,000.

Market Deeping Town Council has secured the cash through a loan from South Kesteven District Council and will now buy the Glebe Field from owners, the Lincoln Diocese.

The move is set to end a battle which has spanned more than a decade and will secure the field’s future as green land for the local community.

At SKDC finance and land meeting on Thursday, Market Deeping Town Mayor Reg Howard said: “This is the town’s last chance to secure this land.

“This is not about stopping development on the land, this is about preserving a part of The Deepings’ heritage for green space, and we can now rest knowing it will remain as that forever.”

The council now intends to apply to other organisations, such as English Heritage, for cash towards the cost of repaying the council’s loan.

The loan will mean a maximum 19p a week extra in council tax bills for Band D properties.

Coun Howard added: “My wish would now be to see part of the field used for tree planting purposes and become a Millennium Wood.”

The council is buying 3.2 acres of Glebe Field, but under an agreement with the Diocese, the rest of the land, about five acres, will be signed over to the town council.

Stamford, Bourne and Market Deeping could have the chance to be switched on to closed circuit television in a bid to combat crime.

South Kesteven District Council has been awarded a £195,000 Government grant to set up a CCTV operation in Grantham. Preparations for the scheme are now in their final stages and the scheme is likely to come to fruition following the council’s next finance and land committee meeting.

Traders in Grantham have collected about £85,000 towards the project and SKDC is likely to contribute the remainder of the cash – about £100,000.

SKDC press officer Harry Thomas said: “When the scheme is up and running there will be a central control system in Grantham, and through time, if we are approached by Chamber of Trade in towns such as Stamford, Bourne and Market Deeping, they should be able to link in to it.”

Stamford Chamber of Trade is about to write to all its members asking for their views on CCTV.

President Don Lambert said:”This is an issue I really want to try and push ahead with.

“We are asking our members to detail any incidents that have happened at their premises in the last three years and also give us information about the cost and inconvenience it caused them.”

Broad smiles on children’s faces brought a touch of much-needed warmth to Stamford Festival on Saturday.

The sun failed to show up and the blustery wind refused to go away, but revellers were undaunted.

They flocked to the Recreation Ground to pick up bargains at the flea market, enjoy fun fair attractions and spot their friends on the parade floats.

One Hundred Years of Cinema was the theme for this year’s event.

Walking groups and open vehicles snaked through town streets lined with on-lookers.

Ketton Playgroup members decorated their float as the Flintstones set. Stamford College became Hammer House, Stamford Pantomime Players were Bugsy Malone and Co, and winning hearts were the 101 Dalmatians from Happy Days Child Care.

50 years ago

Casterton Road residents will know at the end of the month whether their fight against Stamford Borough Council’s play area near their homes has been successful.

The council decided at last week’s meeting that the play area should remain in its present position.

But the matter was considered again by the markets and general amenities committee on Monday night after receiving a solicitor’s letter from one of the residents.

Town Clerk Mr Harold Bedford said that because of the council’s standing orders he could not reveal what the committee had recommended until it was considered by the next full council meeting on July 27.

The letter came from a solicitor acting for Mr Ken Cox, of Casterton Road, who lives next door to the play area.

The letter pointed out that disturbance and nuisance was being caused by the play area and asked again for it to be moved.

“Otherwise, without wishing to be unreasonable, our client must regretfully consider himself free to take such steps as be may think fit and be advised to protect his rights.”

New homes and garages are not to be built on land at Ryhall because of risk of flooding, members of Ketton Rural Council decided, on Thursday.

They refused an application by Wolds Building Co to build nine houses and garages on land adjoining St John’s Close, Ryhall.

Surveyor Mr A. Burt told members that this was the third application made for development on the land in recent months.

On the two previous occasions, the River Authority had reported that there was a risk of flooding.

Starting the ceremony of opening the new Methodist manse in Coggles Causeway, Bourne, on Saturday, Bourne Circuit minister, the Rev. S. J. Grieves-Smith, said that the building was tribute to co-operation.

We have been fortunate in having two manses to dispose of – at Billingborough and Bourne – so that we could put the money towards this one,” he continued.

“We thank the people connected with planning and constructing the building, and we are glad that people have come from round the circuit and from outside churches.

One of their debts was to the architect, and he asked the Circuit steward (Mr Gordon Bell) to say thanks to Mr Michael Silverwood.

It was at the end of 1968 that the church decided on building a new manse and Mr Silverwood, in April 1969, brought the present site to the church’s notice.

“Our thanks are due to Mr Silverwood and to the builder, Mr Len Pick,” said Mr Grieves-Smith.

Bourne Urban Council, on Tuesday, turned down any other proposal than amalgamating with Stamford Borough and South Kesteven Rural councils.

After a discussion on local government reorganisation, the council decided unanimously that joining the three councils was the best way of serving ratepayers and of preserving some semblance of local control.

Coun John Wright, Ted Kelby and Percy Wilson spoke in support of the proposal.

“I have no doubts that South Kesteven delegates were panicked by what the Minister said to them,” said Coun Mrs Marjorie Clark.

100 years ago

The patronal festival of the parish church of St. Mary, Stamford, occurred on Saturday (the Feast of the Visitation of Our Lady) and was observed with more than the usual fervour. The church was decorated on a lavish scale. On Sunday there were large congregations, and instructive sermons on the lessons of the festival were preached by the Rev. Wentworth Watson, of Rockingham castle. The chief service of the day – the choral Eucharist – was sung to the beautiful music of Mr. Sidney Nicholson, Mus. Bac., of Westminster Abbey, the rector being the celebrant. The music portions of the services reflected highly on the choir and choirmaster (Mr. H. S. Staveley). Gifts were made for the permanent beautification of the war shrine, and Miss A. M. Erskine lent a splendid banner, bearing symbols of the Blessed Sacrament, which was carried in the procession. The collections for church funds, amounted to nearly £10.

Dual Licence-Holding – Mr. Chas. Atter applied to the justices on Saturday for the temporary transfer of the licence of the Stamford hotel from Mr. C. F. Pick to Miss Pitt, manageress of the George hotel, on behalf of Hostelries, Ltd. He also asked the Bench to express an opinion as to whether they would have any serious objection to one person holding two licences when he made application for the full transfer. Supt Duffin said so far as the police were concerned he did not anticipate having to raise objection. The principle was not altogether desirable, however, though he was aware that it was in effect in some places. The Bench granted the application but declined to given an opinion on the matter raised by Mr. Atter, considering that statements they might then make should not come under review on a future occasion.

Liability of Pillion Riders – At the Borough police court, on Saturday, before the Mayor, Mr. E. Joyce, Mr. R. Bell,Mr. H. T. Daniels, and Mr. A. T. Smith, Reuben Edward Gregory, motor engineer, Hankey-street, Peterborough, was summoned for having the rear number plate of a motor cycle obscured on the 18th ult. Riding on a cushion on the carrier was a young lady, said P.c. Hardaker, and the cushion had slipped and covered the identification mark. Defendant was fined 5s. and allowed a week for

payment.

After a Night on the Tiles – A strange scene was witnessed in St. Peter’s-hill, Stamford, on Sunday evening by a crowd of spectators, who derived no little amusement from the comedy enacted. Perched on top of a chimney was a cat, which had spent the previous night there, and had disturbed the residents in the immediate neighbourhood by its piteous cries, it being apparently terrified by the prospect of a jump to the sloping roof below. Eventually the aid of the Fire Brigade was enlisted, and several members arrived with the escape to effect pussy’s rescue. The unusual sight to the moving ladder rising higher and higher, however, proved more disconcerting to her than the alternative to being “rescued,” and hastened her determination to take the course that had previously appalled her, and before anyone had started to mount the escape she dropped from her eminence and scuttled away.

150 years ago

The festivities to celebrate the coming of age of Lord Burghley are now definitely fixed for the 19th and 20th inst. On the former day will be a dinner in a large marquee in front of Burghley House, to which the Marquis of Exeter will invite nearly 700 persons, including the whole of the tenantry, the neighbourhood clergy, the Magistrates, and the Town Council of Stamford. On the evening of the 20th there will be a ball and supper at the Assembly-rooms and adjoining premises, for which about 400 invitations will be issued.

A girl 17 years of age named Sophia Russon has been sent from Sheffield to Stamford in custody of the police, charged with a robbery in St. Martin’s. It appears that she had been for a short time servant at the Red Cow, in Back-street, and having been sent with a sovereign to pay at the brewery in Water-street, she, instead of discharging her errant, proceeded to the railway station and took a ticket for Sheffield, where she has a relative residing. From Sheffield she went to Chesterfield, where she stole some linen: and having been given into custody she was identified by a police-officer as the person who was wanted for robbing her mistress at Stamford. The case was heard at the police-station on Monday and remanded to the petty sessions on Saturday.

Isaac Collins, groom, of Duddington, complained to the Stamford police, on Wednesday, that he had been robbed of his watch. He had been to Scotgate feast.

Wm. Woodward, of Easton, slater, was on Wednesday found dead in a field between Tinwell and Easton. He had been subject to fits, and his death was no doubt caused by one of these attacks.

Stamford Union – The attendance of Guardians at the Board meeting on Wednesday last was very small, only eight being present: at the previous meeting, when the election of relieving-officer took place, as many as 41 appeared. The applications for relief were very few, and the state of pauperism generally in the Union is fortunately at a low figure. Number in the house 133, corresponding week of last year 187, decrease 54. The recipients of out-relief were 819, as against 811. Vagrancy is apparently slightly on the decline, only 27 tramps having been admitted to the house during the week. A widow who had for some weeks been receiving an allowance for a girl who had gone out to service was ordered to attend the Board next week.

Billingboro’ – On Friday last Mr. Cooke’s circus visited this place and gave two entertainments: the one in the evening was well patronized.

On Monday evening last, as two of the navvies employed on the Sleaford and Bourn line were being conveyed home in the ballast waggons, in consequence of a sudden jerk of the engine, they were precipitated to the ground with great violence, one of them sustaining severe injuries. Notwithstanding the frequent warnings given to the men not to sit on the side of the waggons, they will persist in doing so.

On Tuesday afternoon a storm of unusual violence passed over Billingboro’. The flashes of lightning were exceedingly vivid, and the frequent peals of thunder caused great terror. The rain fell in torrents for upwards of twenty minutes, the streets being quite deluged.

The butchers of Billingboro’ and the adjoining village of Horbling have had an excellent show of beef this week, killed specially for the annual great mart held this week.

200 years ago

On Friday night last, as early as eight o’clock, Miss Sarah Pears, sister to Mr. Pears, farmer, of Pilsgate, on her return from Stamford market, was stopped on the highway by a labouring-looking man who demanded her money, and who in a few seconds succeeded in cutting off her pocket, with which he made off towards Stamford. It contained 14s. in silver, three pieces of gold coin of the reign of George II. (value 5s 3d. each), one small Portuguese gold coin (value 2s. 7½d.), four small pieces of silver coin, a silver thimble, and some other articles. The robber was apparently about 30 years of age, of fair complexion, very much freckled in his face,and about 5 feet 7or 8 inches high. The outrage was committed in broad daylight, under the Park wall about half-way between Stamford and Pilsgate; but no person happening to pass for a few minutes, the offender got clear off, and has at present eluded justice: a young man of St, George’s-street, Stamford, was on Saturday apprehended on suspicion, but established his innocence on examination, and was discharged.

Within these few weeks several persons have been fined, and one committed to prison for a month, by the Magistrates of this place, under the salutary Act 1 Geo. IV. c. 56, “for the summary punishment of persons wilfully or maliciously damaging or committing trespasses on public or private property.

The Hereford Journal says - “A shocking murder has been committed in Lincolnshire. A clergyman has been shot by one of his parishioners, while in friendly conversation with the assassin, and killed. We have not yet heard the particulars;but the murderer was not in custody when the account was sent off.” - We need hardly say that there is no truth in the story of any such outrage having been committed in Lincolnshire: some other county may be meant.

Lincolnshire.

Drainage by the Black Sluice between Bourn & Baston.

Notice is hereby given,

That the General Annual Meeting of the Commissioners for the said Drainage will be held at the Bull Inn in Bourn, on Tuesday the Tenth day of July next, at Eleven o’clock in the forenoon.

By order of the Commissioners,

Benjn. Smith, Clerk.

Came Astray, on the First of April last, a Ewe and lamb. Whoever has lost the same may have their own again, on describing the marks and paying the expenses, by applying to Mr. W. Ansell, Manthorpe, near Bourn: if not owned within one month from the date hereof, they will be sold to defray the expenses.

To Builders.

Any person desirous of Contracting for the Repairs of the Parish Church of Carlby, near Stamford, Lincolnshire, are desired to deliver in their Proposals to Mr. Severs, of Carlby aforesaid, on or before Wednesday the 18th inst., on which day a Meeting will be held for letting the said repairs.