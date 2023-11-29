People are being encouraged to pay tribute to lost loved ones in the run-up to Christmas.

A Christmas Memory Tree is to be placed in the Falcon Hotel, in Uppingham, on Saturday, December 2 to mark the start of National Grief Awareness Week.

People who have suffered, or going through a bereavement will be invited to write personal tributes to loved ones and add them to a silver birch in the hotel’s lounge.

Bereavement Help Points founder Claire Henry MBE with the Reverend Richard Coles at the opening of the service in Uppingham

It has been organised by the Bereavement Help Point, in partnership with The Falcon Hotel, LOROS, Dove Cottage, Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall and the Uppingham in Rutland Lodge of Freemasons.

Claire Henry MBE, founder, trustee and lead for Bereavement Help Points, said: “Following my own bereavements, I’m aware of those different emotions you can experience, especially in the lead up to Christmas.

“That’s why, along with other volunteers from the Bereavement Help Points we wanted to create an opportunity and place where we can remember those important to us.“

The Bereavement Help Point offers a drop-in service in Oakham, Uppingham and Ketton to provide information and support for bereaved people and give them a chance to meet others in the same situation.

Rutland MP Alicia Kearns said: “Grief isn’t something you overcome or that ever leaves you, and the lead up to Christmas can be a particularly difficult time for anyone missing a loved one.

“This lovely memory tree is a fitting way to pay tribute to those we love and lost, but are forever in our hearts, with a special written tribute.”

For more information on The Bereavement Help Point, call Taylor Royal on 01733 225900, email taylor.royal1@sueryder.org and for more details about the memory tree, visit www.bhprutland.com