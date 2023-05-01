Two men from Stamford have appeared in court over class A drugs supply offences.

Colin Back, 31, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply in Stamford on August 14, 2021, and supplying the drug between July 16 and August 14, 2021.

He also admitted two similar offences relating to the class B drug ketamine and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property, namely cash, on August 14, 2021.

Back, of Drift Avenue, was committed for sentence at Lincoln Crown Court on a date to be fixed.

It is likely to be after the completion of a trial for co-accused, Lewis Hill.

The 28-year-old, of Caledonian Road, pleaded not guilty to charges of possessing cocaine and ketamine with intent to supply on August 15, 2021.

His case was set for a pre-trial preparation hearing at the crown court on May 24.

Both men, who appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (April 27), were granted unconditional bail.