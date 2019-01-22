Men are being invited to join Race for Life in Stamford for the first time.

Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids return to Burghley House on Saturday, June 1, and the traditional 5k and 10k events take place the following day on Sunday, June 2.

And this year, for the first time ever, men can join women, of all ages and abilities, at the Pretty Muddy and 5k and 10k events.

Emily Rowling, Cancer Research UK’s Stamford event manager, said: “Our Race for Life events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting. They help people with cancer by raising money for research, including clinical trials which give patients in Stamford access to the latest treatments.

“You don’t have to be sporty to take part. You don’t need to train or compete against anyone else. All you need to do is go to the Race for Life website, pick an event, sign up and then have fun raising money in whatever way you like.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring series of 5k,10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Emily added: "The Race for Life is a powerful, inspirational movement which unites participants in Stamford with people across the whole of the UK.

"Taking part in our Race for Life events enables like-minded people to get together and remember loved ones lost to cancer or celebrate the lives of those who have survived. At the same time, they are helping to make a difference to people with cancer, right now."

Race for Life events have been women-only since they started more than 25 years ago but Emily said the "time was right" to open them up to everyone.

She said: "“One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer, at some point during their lifetime. Sadly, this means nearly everyone is touched by the disease, either directly or through a loved one or friend.

“To make a significant difference in the fight against cancer we need to harness as much energy and commitment as possible – so what better way than involving everyone in the community in our events.”

As an added incentive, there’s 30 per cent off entry fees during January with the code RFL30.

To enter Race for Life today visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.