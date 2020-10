Stamford Kiwanis has helped four men with learning disabilities to set up an allotment at their new shared home in Stamford.

The four men - Sean, Andrew, Nick and Luke - already spend a lot of time together at day care but were on the lookout for a new activity.

Stamford Kiwanis gifted the men a house with raised beds, tools, soil and plants as well as labour to help them grow their own fruit and vegetables.