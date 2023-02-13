A men’s mental health group is marking its first anniversary.

Andy’s Man Club meets at The Mill Wellbeing Centre in Duddington, providing a safe space for men to get talking and feel part of something positive.

About 10 men attend the free sessions each Monday evening.

Andys Man Club facilitators, from left to right, Tom Pickersgill, Alan Honan, Luke Polden and Christopher Kaye

Luke Polden, a previous Andy’s Man Club attendee who struggled with his mental health and now facilitates the sessions, said: “Being part of the club has been so rewarding.

"To have a group of men who lean on each other through life's ups and down has been a great support.

"You can see such a change in some guys when they open up and realise that they are not alone in their thoughts.

Alexandra Constant, owner and founder of the wellbeing centre, and Luke Polden from Andy's Man Club (54890526)

"It’s so heart-warming and reminds me of why I am part of this incredible brotherhood.”

Alexandra Constant, owner and founder of The Mill, is pleased that the centre is being used by a group which is making a big difference to men's lives.

She said: "It has been fantastic to see the group grow and become such a vital resource for the local community.

“It has always been important to me that the centre offered services for men just as much as women.

The Mill Birth and Wellbeing Centre in Duddington (54890520)

"If we can help men feel supported and talk about how they are feeling, then it can make a huge difference.”

The sessions allow men to simply turn up and talk as much or as little as they want in a confidential and non-judgmental environment. All men are welcome to attend.

Andy’s Man Club now offers more than 100 free support groups but the one at The Mill was the first in the Stamford area.

It meets every Monday at 7pm except bank holidays.

For details phone 01780 444400, email enquiries@themillwellbeing.co.uk or search 'Andys Man Club Duddington' on Facebook.