Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Mercedes-Benz stolen from Rutland Road, Stamford

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 08:00, 01 December 2022

A keyless car was stolen from a town property.

On Friday night (November 25) a black Mercedes-Benz was taken from Rutland Road in Stamford.

Police are seeing an increase of keyless car thefts and have offered prevention advice.

Police
Police
  • Store the key fob away from household entry points. The further away it is, the harder it is for the signal to be picked up.
  • Invest in a Faraday pouch. These are lined with a metal mesh that blocks the fob’s signal.
  • Place keys in a lidded metal tin.
  • Park another vehicle, which requires a key, in front of the keyless vehicle.
  • Use a garage.
  • Use a steering lock.
  • Park in a well-lit area.

Anyone with information should call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 90 of November 26.

Crime Stamford Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE