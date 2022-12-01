Mercedes-Benz stolen from Rutland Road, Stamford
Published: 08:00, 01 December 2022
A keyless car was stolen from a town property.
On Friday night (November 25) a black Mercedes-Benz was taken from Rutland Road in Stamford.
Police are seeing an increase of keyless car thefts and have offered prevention advice.
- Store the key fob away from household entry points. The further away it is, the harder it is for the signal to be picked up.
- Invest in a Faraday pouch. These are lined with a metal mesh that blocks the fob’s signal.
- Place keys in a lidded metal tin.
- Park another vehicle, which requires a key, in front of the keyless vehicle.
- Use a garage.
- Use a steering lock.
- Park in a well-lit area.
Anyone with information should call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 90 of November 26.