A keyless car was stolen from a town property.

On Friday night (November 25) a black Mercedes-Benz was taken from Rutland Road in Stamford.

Police are seeing an increase of keyless car thefts and have offered prevention advice.

Police

Store the key fob away from household entry points. The further away it is, the harder it is for the signal to be picked up.

Invest in a Faraday pouch . These are lined with a metal mesh that blocks the fob’s signal.

. These are lined with a metal mesh that blocks the fob’s signal. Place keys in a lidded metal tin.

Park another vehicle, which requires a key, in front of the keyless vehicle.

Use a garage.

Use a steering lock.

Park in a well-lit area.

Anyone with information should call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 90 of November 26.