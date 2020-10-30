Home   News   Article

Mercury Business Awards 2020 finalists revealed

By Maddy Baillie
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:00, 30 October 2020

Today (October 30) we reveal the finalists in the Mercury Business Awards 2020.

Although we have taken the difficult decision to cancel our glittering awards ceremony at Greetham Valley - our long standing event partners - which had been due to take place in January, we are still determined to honour the best of the best.

That is why we are recognising our winners with a smaller gathering at Greetham, adhering to social distancing guidelines.

