The wait is over and our shortlisted businesses are today revealed.

The Mercury Business Awards, sponsored by Upp, will take place at Rutland Hall Hotel on Friday, September 15.

For the last few weeks, our judges have been trawling through hundreds of entries to pick a shortlist of just three in each of our categories. In some cases, the standard was so high, it couldn’t be narrowed down and we have four shortlisted businesses which we are delighted to reveal.

The Mercury Business Awards 2022. Photo: David Dawson

This year will mark our 18th Mercury Business Awards - the longest established awards of their kind in the area, recognising the very best businesses across Stamford, Rutland, Bourne and the Deepings.

The shortlisted businesses in each category are:

Best New Start-Up

Birch Tree Cafe – a cafe employing young people with Down’s syndrome in Easton-on-the-Hill

The Rutland Vineyard – a vineyard in Ketton

True Skin & Laser – a beauty business in Market Deeping

Best Independent Retailer (sponsored by Downtown)

Lamberts Stamford – a cafe and deli in Cheyne Lane

The House of Anna Couture – a Stamford-based fashion business

Taylor's Tourers Limited – a caravan dealership in Great Casterton

Employee/Team of the Year (sponsored by PVS Media)

Wildcats Theatre School – a drama school for young people, based in Stamford

Paige Briggs of Roaring Productions – a Stamford-based talent company for young people

Options Care – a day service for adults with additional needs in Stamford

MindSpace Stamford – a mental health and wellbeing charity in Stamford

Business Innovation (sponsored by Alltech)

Ignite Dating – an Oakham-based dating agency

The Blonde Beet – a plant-based cafe in Stamford

Wright Care at Home - a home care service in Stamford and Bourne

Environmental Champion (sponsored by Stork of Stamford)

The Rutland Vineyard – a vineyard in Ketton

KFE – a Market Deeping based supplier of equipment to the fish and chip industry

The Blonde Beet – a plant-based cafe in Stamford

Best Social Enterprise (sponsored by Stamford College)

Birch Tree Cafe – a cafe employing young people with Down’s syndrome in Easton-on-the-Hill

The Conversation Stamford – offering PHSE services to schools and organisations

Stamford Junior Knights – a basketball club

Businessperson of the Year (sponsored by Hegarty Solicitors)

Mark Hastings of i10 – a digital, data and technology specialist based in Langtoft

Anna Morrish of Quibble Content – a PR firm based in Uppingham

Samantha Davis-Wright of Wright Care at Home – a home care service in Stamford and Bourne

Customer Care

Green Oakham Dental Care – a dental clinic in Oakham

Radfield Home Care – a home care service based in Great Casterton

The Stamford Catsitter – a pet service based in Stamford

Small Business of the Year (Sponsored by South Kesteven District Council)

i10 – a digital, data and technology specialist based in Langtoft

Barefoot Flooring – a flooring specialist in Oakham

Green Oakham Dental Care – a dental clinic in Oakham

Large Business of the Year (Sponsored by Chattertons)

MorePeople – a specialist recruitment business in Stamford

Inspire Education Group – a higher education provider at Stamford College and Peterborough College

KFE - a Market Deeping based supplier of equipment to the fish and chip industry

Buster and Punch – an interior designer in Stamford.

Our shortlisted businesses will now be contacted by our events coordinator Sharron Marriott, who will advise the next steps of the judging process. All of the shortlisted businesses will be invited to celebrate at our ceremony where the winners will be revealed.

Editor of the Rutland and Stamford Mercury Kerry Coupe said: “Congratulations to all our shortlisted candidates. To get this far is a huge achievement in itself and it is wonderful to see a mix of new names in with some firms that have been to our awards in past years and in some cases won. It’s going to be a hard-fought contest this year and we can’t wait to meet you all at our ceremony.

Mercury editor Kerry Coupe at the Mercury Business Awards 2022. Photo: David Dawson

“It is always an unenviable task for our judges to sort through the hundreds of entries and we would like to thank every business that took the time to enter.”

