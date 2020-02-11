The second episode of the Stamford Podcast has been released, featuring Mercury editor Kerry Coupe.

The podcast, which is available on iTunes and Spotify, is hosted by Graham Cook, Lucy Harris and Molly Warren. Graham said the first episode of the podcast had been received well.

The bio of the podcast reads: “This week Graham, Lucy and Molly are joined by Kerry Coupe, editor - Rutland and Stamford Mercury. Talking everything from the BAFTAs to Britain’s oldest continuously published newspaper.”

