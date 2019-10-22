The Stamford Mercury Archive Trust has received grant money to help its volunteers finish putting old copies of the newspaper onto microfilm.

The microfilm already covers editions from 1714 to June 2009. Thanks to the funding from animal feed and crop science firm Alltech, based in Ryhall Road, Stamford, and housebuilder Persimmon Homes, it will soon cover up to January 2017.

Microfilm editions can be viewed by people who make an appointment with the trust, meaning the paper copies of the Mercury will last even longer.

Stamford Mercury Archive Trust volunteer Sarah Critchard finds a page on the microfilm reader

To learn about the archive, visit www.smarchive.org.uk or to contact the volunteers, e-mail enquiries@smarchive.org.uk