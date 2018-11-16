10 years ago

A new taxi rank could be created in a town centre on market days.

Cabs could be allowed to wait in Star Lane, Stamford, on Fridays when the Broad Street rank is closed to make room for the market.

South Kesteven District Council licensing officer Pam Robinson announced the plans when speaking to Stamford Town Council about the taxi problems in the town at a meeting on Tuesday night. The council had received complaints and a petition from drivers and customers.

Taxis can use a temporary rank in the bus station provided after the Sheep Market rank was closed during the renovations of the area and Red Lion Square.

Mrs Robinson said a meeting had taken place with police, highways officers and a taxi driver. She said: “Star Lane was unanimously agreed as the only suitable place for a daytime rank.”

During the meeting town councillors also voiced concerns about parking problems in Broad Street and abusive drivers.

l Closing schools to remove surplus primary places has been ruled out by education chiefs.

In February, a report to Lincolnshire County Council revealed there were 260 empty primary school places across Stamford, 69 surplus places at Deeping St James Primary School and 80 surplus places at Bourne Abbey Primary School.

The council has since reviewed these figures and has decided not to close any of the affected schools. Closure would have been a last resort.

The surplus places are still there, but schools are instead being urged to make better use of the buildings.

Executive councillor for children’s services Patricia Bradwell said: “Following our work with schools and the review panels the current level of surplus capacity in Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings area is now around 10 per cent compared with 17 per cent across the whole of the county.

“The schools in Stamford still have significant surplus capacity (19 per cent) and we will continue to work with them to look at how schools can make better use of the space and reduce surplus capacity, while still allowing for some flexibility in the area. Pupil numbers are not expected to fall further than they are now though.”

l A woodland trail will be created in a primary school’s grounds using a £4,500 lottery grant.

An area of disused land will be transformed into an ecological haven for children at Empingham Primary School and the community to enjoy.

The school has been awarded £4,500 from the Big Lottery Fund to develop the space. It will feature a pond, bird hide, ecological area and sensory garden.

The project is part of the school’s commitment to the extended schools programme in Rutland which encourages integration between schools and the community.

Volunteers will restore the old pond and create a theatre area with tree stumps for the children to sit on while they discuss their work.

25 years ago: November 12, 1993 - A proud moment for King’s Cliffe. National Rivers Authority catchment engineer for the Welland and Nene Tim Youdan cuts the ceremonial tape at the rejuvanated old spring after 18 months’ hard work.

25 years ago

Confusion surrounds roadwork plans as traffic bosses battle to co-ordinate two contraflows on the A1.

Harassed motorists are already putting up with massive disruption on the A1 near Stamford, but could face more hold-ups if work begins on a bridge at Wansford.

Work - including nearly a mile of contraflow - was due to begin at Wansford on Monday. But this might now be delayed because of the prospect of two contraflows within a few miles of each other.

According to Cambridgeshire traffic bosses a progress meeting on the Stamford work was planned for yesterday. A spokesman said: “Providing the contraflow is off at Stamford, the Wansford work will start.”

But when the Mercury contacted the Stamford site office, a Leicestershire County Council spokesman said the meeting had been switched to Monday. He said the contraflow had been moved from the northbound carriageway to the southbound on Wednesday night and he expected it to continue for eight days.

A Leicestershire police officer said: “It’s not very good to have roadworks so close together. It inconveniences and antagonises motorists. It gets them flustered and they start to do silly things.”

But a Department of Transport spokesman said that they sometimes do scheduled roadworks together. He said: “Our overall rule is reduce congestion.”

l Stamford doctors have beaten off the threat of a flu epidemic in the town.

Fears of another major outbreak similar to that of 1990 have been quelled by St Mary’s Medical Centre, Stamford.

According to practice manager Mrs Jean Bevan, doctors have already nipped it in the bud, stopping it from reaching epidemic proportions.

She said: “We deal with a lot of the nursing homes in the town and schools, so the doctors were working hard long before the fears of an epidemic emerged. We believe the flu has been suppressed in this area.”

The centre is currently waiting for a new supply of vaccines, but it has advised patients not to worry following the latest publicity about a new strain, Beijing flu.

Mrs Bevan said: “We have issued a newsletter advising patients about treatment. We don’t want people to panic. There are some cases when a patient has probably just got a normal cold.”

Bejing fluis hitting hard in the north of the country, mainly Scotland, and there were fears it would soon reach Lincolnshire.

In the wake of the new outbreak there has been a hold-up in vaccine supplies throughout the country with only a few people being able to request vaccinations against it.

l Danger could lurk behind many of the bargains being snapped up at car boot sales around Lincolnshire.

That’s the message from trading standards officers who have been buying items at sales up and down the country in a bid to tighten up safety.

And sellers are being urged to study a new set of tips handed out by the trading standards officers in National Consumer Week.

Regular sellers may well be classified as traders and have to comply with rules that the trading standards department enforced, warned chief officer Peter Heafield.

Enforcement officers have been buying items at weekend sales, such as electric fires, lamps and toys.

And they say some could prove lethal in certain circumstances.

Mr Heafield said: “Car boot sales are a good way of selling old and unwanted goods,

“However, if you regularly sell the same type of goods at car boot sales, you may be considered to be in business. In this case trading standards laws will apply to you and our new leaflet will help you understand the requirements.”

50 years ago: November 15, 1968 - Despite a bitterly cold morning, slightly more people than usual gathered to join the Stamford Remembrance parade and service in Broad Street. The Mayor of Stamford (Mrs. Madge Nichols) lays a wreath.

50 years ago

Expressing sympathy with residents who suffered in the recent floods, at Tuesday’s meeting of Bourne Urban Council, Coun. L. W. R. Day, chairman of the public health committee, emphasised that every effort was being made to prevent a recurrence. “The council is endeavouring to take all the action required in the quickest way,” he said.

Coun. Day said the council was well aware that the public were very concerned about conditions caused by two severe floods.

“The basic cause of flooding,” he said, “was a tremendous flow of upland surface water through the town at two places. When this reached fenland level it steadied.

“Because Bourne lies at this very point and the two watercourses go through the “major built-up part of the town, flooding occurs. It will have to be remedied by a future expensive scheme.

Water coming from the new development in the west of the town made very little difference to the upland waters.

l To oppose the Rutland reservoir scheme would be “throwing money down the drain,” Coun. A. E. Naylor told Thursday’s meeting of Rutland County Council. But he found no support for his attempt to block the finance and general purposes committee’s recommendation that the council should pay 50 per cent of the costs incurred by them and the N.F.U. in fighting the proposal, or the equivalent of a penny rate, whichever was the lesser amount.

It is understood that the reservoir committee, on which there are representatives of the county council, the N.F.U., district councils and other bodies, will be launching an appeal for a fighting fund.

The council were told that the parliamentary agents they has engaged to oppose the River Authority’s Parliamentary Bill had indicated that the legal fees involving the employment of counsel and other expenses might well be in the region of £3,500. To this must be added the cost of expert witnesses and other incidental expenses amounting to about £2,000.

It has been decided to engage a Dutch engineer to carry out investigations and advise the council as to whether or not there was an alternative to the Empingham reservoir scheme.

Having been over-ruled when he argued that at their previous meeting, the council did not agree to engage parliamentary agents to oppose the Bill, but only to consult them as to the likely cost. Coun. Naylor moved the reference back of the committee’s recommendation.

l Who or what, are the tiny creatures that have invaded a new block of flats at Colsterworth? Are they from outer space? Or perhaps some long-forgotten missing link in the chain of evolution?

Whoever or whatever they are they are certainly making their presence known and felt.

Tea and coffee in some parts of the village is undrinkable. Bath time has become a misery. And the weekly washing often ends up dirtier than before it went into the tub.

And all because of the tiny “things.” Most are about half-an-inch long and gain entry via the cold water tap.

100 years ago

Stamford and the Armistice - the news of Monday morning that the armistice had been signed led to scenes in the public streets which have hardly ever been equalled. The tiding were conveyed to the surrounding district by continuous blowing of the Miles’ buzzer, the church bells rang, the shops were closed, and the streets soon became crowded, many soldiers and others, including girls, coming into the town from the aerodromes. There seemed to be plenty of military lorries about, and these were run again and again through the streets with cheering crowds of either soldiers or boys and girls. The shops and private houses were decorated with flags and bunting, and everywhere great jubilation was manifested. At the cattle-market business was suspended while the farmers and dealers, at the call of Mr. D. N. Royce, sang the national anthem.The Stamford Town Military band played in different parts of the town. As the day wore on the streets became more animated, and in the evening the crowds gave vent to the most boisterous rejoicing. Fortunately all passed off without any accident. In the afternoon a short religious service, conducted by the Rev. E. L. C. Clapton, R.D., was held in Broad-street, and was very largely attended. The Mayor and several members of the Corporation and the ministers of the town were present. In the evening thanksgiving services were held St. John’s and St. Mary’s churches, and on Tuesday evening at All Saints’.

l Bourne and the Armistice - the news of the armistice being signed was received here about noon on Monday. Flags were soon flying in all parts of the town. Tuesday was a day of thanksgiving services. There was a largely attended service at the Congregational church, the Pastor, Rev. J. Comyn Jones, conducting, and Mrs. Webb presided at the organ. The service closed with the singing of the national anthem. Prior to this service all the ministers of the town had met at the Vicarage and arranged for a united service at the Abbey church at 12.15. This service was largely attended, and was conducted by the Vicar. Lessons were read by Rev. J. Bateman and Rev. J. Carvath, and prayers were offered by the Vicar, Rev. H. Drake, and Rev J. Comyn Jones. The service included the Te Deum and the hymns of national thanksgiving character. Mr. W. R. Leary presided at the organ. The weekly united intercessory service arranged by the Free churches was held the same evening in the Baptist church, when the Rev. H. G. Drake conducted. A service was held in the Abbey church in the evening, which was conducted by the Vicar.

l “Feed the Guns” Week - A week’s effort in Stamford on behalf of the War Bonds campaign commenced on Monday with a meeting in front of Browne’s Hospital, where there was a big gun on view. A large crowd assembled. The Mayor (Mr. W. E. Martin), who was in his robes of office, presided, and made an earnest appeal to the inhabitants to invest all the money they could spare in War Bonds. Mr. Arthur Kitson was next called upon and dwelt on the magnitude of the war, stating that 30 nations, comprising four-fifths of the world’s population, had been engaged; fifty million men had been mobilised, and fifteen million had been killed. The cost of the war was reckoned at fifty billions, which was twenty-five times the amount of all the gold and silver known to be in existence. The Mayor said Stamford had already contributed £760,000 exclusive of investments through the Post-office and brokers, and on this occasion they wanted to raise another £100,000. The “feeding” of the gun commenced by the Mayor, amid loud cheers, firing the first five shots, investing £500 each for his four children and £5,000 on behalf of his firm (the Martin Cultivator Company, Ltd.). The bonds were issued from a table near the gun by the local bank managers, and in about half an hour from the commencement the sum of £38,0000 had been paid in.

150 years ago

Stamford St. Simon and St. Jude fair was held on Monday and Tuesday last. There was a large supply of sheep and beasts, especially the former, but the show of horses was very limited, particularly of really good animals. The attendance of buyers was very scarce, owing, no doubt, to the want of keeping, and all kinds of animals changed hands slowly.

l Several handsome silver medals, intended for the exhibitors of prize stock at the forthcoming show of the Rutland Agricultural Society, are now being shown at the shop of Mr. Wilson, silversmith, Stamford.

l At an auction sale at the Stamford Hotel, by Mr. Langley, on Tuesday evening, there was an extraordinary competition for the houses at the corner of the Hotel yard and High Street, the property of the Rectory of St Michael’s. The first bidding was £200; at £400 it was declared an open sale; and the biddings ran up to £655, at which sum it was knocked down to Mr. H. Michelson, who bought it for the trustees of the Newcomb estate. Five shares in the Stamford Gas Company were bought for Mr. F. J. Morgan at £75 to £78 per share.

l Billingboro’ - there was a faint attempt to revive the Guy Fawkes nuisance on Thursday evening the 5th inst. Several fires were lighted up in different parts of the town, and some mischief was done to private property. We heard of an out-building belonging to Mr. G. A. Norfolk being burnt. A fire-ball was started at the north end of the town, near some thatched buildings, and the danger somewhat alarmed the inhabitants in the locality.

l Bourn - The anniversary of Gunpowder Plot passed off without anything particular occurring, the demonstration being confined to the discharge of a few squibs and crackers, and two or three attempts to make a bonfire in the town street.

l Oakham - When some time since there was a controversy upon the subject of the gas supply in this town, there was a vigorous flourish of trumpets from the proprietor of the works, in one breath stating there was no cause for complaint, and in another that he defects in the supply, &c. would be remedied before the winter months set in. Winter has come, and on all sides there are complaints as to the supply or the illuminating power of the gas. This defect must charitably be ascribed to the works being in a state of transition; but there is a still heavier ground of complaint. Although consumers cannot obtain a sufficient supply, yet the quantities apparently consumed and charged for remain nearly the same.

l T. B. Scott, Esq., according to his yearly custom, treated the poor widows of Empingham to a substantial tea at his house on the 4th inst. The evening was most happily spent, and all were delighted with their kind entertainment.

l The Toronto Globe says that Lord Adelbert Cecil has allied himself with the Plymouth Brethren, and is creating quite a furore at Ottawa.

200 years ago

Freehold House in Stamford.

To be Sold by Auction,

By C. E. Mills & Co.

On Friday the 13th day of November, 1818, at the Crown Inn in Stamford, between the hours of 6 and 8 in the evening, subject to such conditions of sale as will be then and there produced;

A very convenient Dwelling-House, situate within the parish of All Saints in Stamford, comprising a dining-room, drawing-room, and back parlour, 4 chambers, 3 attics, very good kitchen, large cellar, and other convenient offices, with an excellent garden adjoining the same, late in the occupation of Thos. Harper, Esq deceased. Immediate possession may be had.

Part of the purchase-money may remain on security of the premises, if required.

Further particulars may be known on application to Mr. Torkington, attorney, in Stamford.

l Bourn District of Road

Notice is hereby given, That the Trustees of the Turnpike-roads under an Act passed in the 38th year of the reign o King George the Third, for repairing the road from Wansford Bridge, in the county of Northampton, to the town of Stamford, in the county of Lincoln; and from Stamford aforesaid to the market-cross in the town of Bourn, in the said county of Lincoln; and from the North end of Stamford Bridge to Scotgate, both in Stamford aforesaid; will meet, at the house of Mr. William Simpson, the George and Angel Inn, in Stamford aforesaid, on Thursday the 10th day of December next, at the hour of Eleven in the forenoon, to take into consideration the necessity of erecting a Toll-gate on the east side of the said turnpike road at or near a certain place called Manthorpe Cross, in the parish of Witham on the Hill, in the county of Lincoln, across a certain highway there leading to Manthorpe, in the said county of Lincoln. Dated this 12th day of November, 1818. W. Reed, Clerk to the Trustees

l It is a remarkable evidence of the times, that an advertisement inserted in this paper three weeks ago, for a Master for Morton School, near Bourn, brought forward no less than thirty-four applicants for the situation. Out of these, two were selected as preferable to the post, and they possessed so near a quality of attainment and character, that the trustees of the School, finding a difficulty in deciding between them, at last agreed to cast lots, when Kennet, of Barnoak, was so fortunate as to obtain the appointment.

l The show of horses at Stamford fair on Monday last was considerable, and a material decline in the prices offered was complained of.