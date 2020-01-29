Here we look back on articles we published 10 years ago; 25 years ago; 50 years ago; 100 years ago; 150 years ago and 200 years ago.

10 years ago

A young boy has been left heart-broken after thieves stole a swing and bike from outside his home. Brandon Duffy, who will be two next month, has been in tears since the £80 swing, which has a silver frame and orange seats, was stolen from his front garden on Saturday night.

50 years ago: January 30, 1970 – Pupils of the Stamford Bluecoat infant and junior school have settled comfortably in their new school in Green Lane, where they moved from the old school building on Recreation Ground in September. Pictured: Pupils pose for our photographer around the radio in their new school hall.

Just five months ago his bike was also stolen from outside the house at Zebra Cottages, off Torkington Street, Stamford.

Brandon’s parents Andrew Duffy, 29, and Lauren Dedynski, 20, said they were appalled at the callous crimes.

Miss Dedynski, an administrator for Waitrose, said: “We were really upset when someone stole Brandon’s bike last year but thought it was just a one-off.

25 years ago: January 27, 1995 – A well-loved dinner lady from St George’s Primary School, Stamford, has left after more than 24 years at the school. Pictured: Pupils present Mrs Swain with a bouquet of flowers and she received Spode pottery from the school.

“However when we woke up on Sunday morning and looked outside we were shocked to see the swing had gone too. Brandon loved the swing, and can’t understand why it’s gone.”

Mr Duffy, a self-employed gas engineer, has asked their landlord, South Kesteven District Council, to erect a fence at the front of the property.

* A host of apprentices, businesses and schools from across the area are in the running for learning awards.

The apprentices and other young learners, plus employers and schools, will find out in march who has won a Lincolnshire and Rutland Work Based Learning Award.

The awards, now in their fourth year, are organised by the Lincolnshire and Rutland Employment and Skills Board in partnership with the National Apprentice Service and the learning providers’ body the Work Based Academy. They recognise those that have embraced work-based learning.

Project manager Roy Harper said: “We have a cracking collection of finalists, all with great stories to tell of how they have embraced work-based learning.

“All the finalists deserved congratulations – they have already achieved great things.”

Luke Roberts, 15, of Swallow Hill, Thurlby, is in the running for the Young Apprentice Of The Year award. He did his apprenticeship at Corby Glen Primary School where he assisted teachers. Then, at Grantham College, he worked with adults who have special needs to help promote their independence.

Luke will battle it out with Leo McCourt, 16, of Cold Overton, a pupils at Catmose College in Oakham, who did his apprenticeship at Sharmans Agriculture in Melton Mowbray, learning to service and repair farm machinery such as tractors, combine harvesters and ploughs. He went beyond the requirements of the apprenticeship by working during his school holidays.

* With extreme weather events such as the devastating floods of 2007 predicted to become more frequent in the future, a dedicated team of volunteers are doing their best to help keep people and their homes safe.

Amateur meteorologist Geoffrey Wildman founded Lincolnshire Community Flood Watch two-and-a-half years ago after local authorities and the Environment Agency were widely accused of failing to adequately maintain flood defence systems.

Mr Wildman, 66, decided to take action and formed a small but dedicated team of volunteers spread across the county to keep an eye on flood defences and report any problems to the authorities.

25 years ago

A last-ditch attempt to save our local police force from savage cuts in funding which may see fewer police on the beat and the loss of three local police stations, hangs in the balance today.

The Home Office has still to indicate whether it has listened to protests this week from local MPs, councils and members of the newly formed police authority.

It will be another two weeks before we find out if they will provide adequate funding to keep police strength in our area at realistic levels.

While they debate the issue, the Mercury today makes it clear to them on behalf of our readers that:

Any cuts in local police strength are unacceptable

The closure of local police stations at Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings will not be tolerated.

The county faces a shortfall in funds of between £3.8 and £4.8 million which would be the equivalent of losing at least 148 police officers in Lincolnshire.

* Stamford residents have finally lost their battle over a controversial housing development.

District councillors Colin Helstrip and Dickon Sinker had been fighting to have the access on the approved Priory Road development changed from that road to a one-way system and access on Pinfold Lane.

But at a meeting of South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee, a recorded vote saw the plans go through as proposed – and access to the 32-house estate will be on Priory Road.

However, Coun Colin Helstrip says some councillors may have felt intimidated into passing the application because a letter sent to the council from the developer’s solicitor stated that members who opposed plans could be liable for costs if it was refused and an appeal into the matter was successful.

There is also concern that Priory Road residents could lose the right to park outside their homes.

He said: “We are doing our jobs and fighting for the rights of local residents and we do not like to be intimidated with the threat of costs.

“We agree that this development is good for Stamford, but many of us agree the access is in the wrong place.”

* Commemorative events marking the 50th anniversary of the end of World War Two will take place at Ketton – as long as residents and village groups give their support.

At the latest Ketton Parish Council meeting councillors decided to test local opinion on whether to go ahead with marking VE Day (Victory in Europe) and VJ Day (Victory over Japan).

Coun Geoff Fox said: “We’ve got to canvas the opinion of the village before we decide to do anything.”

And parish council chairman Monty Andrew said: “Even if we only have a dance or a church service, it will be better than doing nothing. But we must recognise that some people don’t want to remember the war, while others are happy to commemorate its end.”

Councillors agreed that £500 be set aside from the council budget for the cost of the celebrations.

n Stamford museum and library are staging a special exhibition to celebrate the 50th anniversary of VE Day this May.

Anyone who has photographs of the day or reminiscences of parties, gatherings, hearing the news that peace had been declared, or anything about May 8, 1945, is urged to take them along so they can be recorded.

50 years ago

A party of Stamford teachers will travel to Boston on Wednesday, where NUT members from a wide area will listen to an address by Mr Max Morris, of the NUT executive.

The meeting will take place at the Kitwood Girls School, Boston.

Miss Elsie Yates, secretary of the Stamford NUT branch, told the “Mercury” that a resolution was passed at their meeting, on Thursday, that they are willing to strike.

“The resolution we are supporting is for a minimum wage of £1,250, rising by ten instalments to £2,200,” she said.

Although Stamford teachers are willing to strike, they have not been selected to take part in a ballot to test support for unlimited area strikes.

* Thrifty Peterborough and Stamford Hospital Management Committee spent £4,410 less than was budgeted for from the beginning of April to the end of December last year.

This was reported to Monday’s meeting at Peterborough, by chairman Mr F. W. C. Allen, who pointed out that most of the underspend was at Peterborough.

“Underspending on fuel was maintained during December – which was good as it was a cold month,” he said.

However, he gave a warning that there were still two months left in the current financial year and that some of the saved money had already been spent this month.

* A hot lunch of chicken is nothing very exceptional these days, but it brought pleasure into the lives of an 80-year-old King’s Cliffe couple, on Tuesday.

Mr and Mrs William Skinner, of 37 West Street, were two of the elderly village residents who can look forward to having two lunches a week delivered to them by volunteers. For ‘Cliffe has had a Meals on Wheels service, which began on Tuesday.

Nine people in King’s Cliffe and one in Apethorpe will have these meals delivered to them.

The scheme is organised by Mrs I. T. Wright, Northamptonshire organiser for the WRVS, and the meals are cooked by Mr and Mrs G. W. Hastings. Cross Keys Inn, King’s Cliffe. It is here that members of the WRVS Oundle and Thrapston Rural Council, and villagers who are taking part met, on Tuesday, to see the scheme started.

* Market Deeping Parish Council meeting on Wednesday last week decided to write to the Electricity Board asking for action to prevent loss of power in the area, especially as there had been total loss of pictures on television.

As it had been reported to councillors that land adjoining the greengrocery in High Street, near the river bank was being used as a dumping ground for rotting vegetation etc, encouraging rats and flies, it as decided to write to the owner of the shop asking for co-operation.

The clerk (Mr E. E. Jones) had received letters regarding the attempt to find a site for a playing field, but it was decided that nothing should be done until a meeting had taken place between the two Deepings.

Councillor Richardson asked if the “School” sign in Church Street could be resited to include the old Green School where a blind corner made crossing dangerous.

100 years ago

Recruiting sergeants have been much in evidence in the district of late, and we understand that a number of men have engaged for short service.

* Employment of Disabled Ex-Service Men – Particulars of the National Scheme for the employment of disabled ex-Service men registered in the area of the Ministry of Labour Employment Exchange, Stamford (which also includes Oakham, Uppingham, South Luffenham, and Castle Bytham), will be found in our advertisement columns. Prospective employers should note that it is only necessary to quote the reference number of any case when making enquiries. Interviews will be gladly arranged on application to the Employment Exchange, 7, St. Mary-street, Stamford.

* Police Superintendent’s Retirement – Supt. DeCann, who has been in charge of the borough constabulary for nearly five years, is retiring on superannuation on Saturday, and will be succeeded by Insp. Kettles, who was formerly stationed here in the rank of Sergeant. Henceforth the Stamford station will come under the administration of the Superintendent in charge at Bourne.

* Corn Market Company, Ltd. - The 62nd annual meeting of the shareholders was held on Tuesday, Mr. R. M. English presiding. The directors’ report showed an increase in receipts of £15 15s. 6d., and in expense of £11 8s. 6d., as compared with the previous year. There was £214 1s. 8d. available for dividend, and a dividend of 6 per cent, less income tax was recommended, absorbing £126. It was further recommended that £50 be added to the reserve fund, leaving a balance in hand of £38 1s. 8d. The report was adopted, and the retiring directors (Messrs. R. M. English and C. Richardson) and auditor (Mr. J. G. Robinson) were re-elected.

* Congregational Sunday School – The children attending the Primary Department of the Congregational Church Sunday School were entertained at a New Year’s party in the Albert Hall on Tuesday evening. A monster Christmas tree, laden with presents, which were provided by Mr. and Mrs. H. Allen, occupied the centre of the room, and during the evening Santa Claus (impersonated by Mr. Allen) appeared and handed to each child a gift bearing the recipient’s name. An excellent musical programme was contributed by the helpers, and a mystery entertainment was given by Mr. and Mrs. A. Lenox. At the conclusion each juvenile was presented with an orange and a book, and afterwards the helpers sat down to supper, through the kindness of Mr. and Mrs. Allen. A vote of thanks to all who had assisted and especially to Mr. and Mrs. Allen, proposed by Mrs. E. Joyce, was carried with acclamation.

150 years ago

The Marquis of Exeter arrived at Burghley a few days ago, having passed a few weeks in Italy, and will leave again for the Continent at the end of the current week.

* Mr. and Mrs. Farquharson have this last week been entertaining, at Apethorpe, a succession of visitors, including Lord and Lady Carysfort, Lord and Lady Aveland, Marquis and Marchioness of Huntly, Sir Gordon Cumming, Rev. Edward and Mrs. Du Pre, Capt. and Mrs. Yorke, Capt. Roxby, Mr. Victor Farquharson, and Rev. W. Roxby.

* Nearly three weeks having elapsed since any kind of public entertainment was offered in Stamford, it may be expected that the visit to-morrow evening of Mr. Harry Clifton and his musical coadjutors will receive a fair amount of support. The entrepreneur enjoys a wide-spread reputation for singing up to the taste of the period.

* Two Stamford lads named Jas. King and Geo. Leach were apprehended on Monday last on a charge of stealing ducks, the property of Mr. Jelley, miller, of Tinwell. Three or four ducks had strayed some distance from the mill down the river, and the two lads above named, with another who escaped, were seen pelting them, and when dead to run off with them. Information was conveyed to Mr. Jelley of what had taken place, and two of his men followed the prisoners to Stamford, and King and Leach were apprehended by p.c. Martin and lodged in the lock-up. The next day they were taken to Oakham, and on Wednesday remanded to the petty sessions on the 7th February.

* Stamford Union – At the Board meeting on the 19th inst. Mr. Heward, the medical officer of the Union-house, made a statement relative to the case of a patient who had been kept in the tramp ward for about two months. He described the nature of the disease under which the man was suffering, and said the infirmary of the Union-house was so full that the patient was really better in the tramp-ward than in the infirmary, the area of the latter not affording the proper number of cubic feet of air for those who were sent there. This statement gave rise to further inquiry, and Mr. Heward then referred to a minute made by him as far back as the 10th of June, 1868, in which he pointed out the necessity of appropriating the fever hospital as an infirmary and using the infirmary as an infirm ward, and also that a properly-qualified nurse ought to be engaged by the Guardians. At the Board meeting on Wednesday last (John Lowe, Esq., in the chair) the subject was further considered, and a resolution was proposed by Dr. Hopkinson, seconded by Mr. Paradise, and unanimously carried, that the Union hospital should be fitted up and furnished as an infirmary, that a properly-qualified nurse should be engaged, and that the Visiting Committee be a committee to carry-out the purport of the resolution. A letter from Mr. Heward was read asking that a small room in the house be set apart as a surgery, where he might see some of the patients and dispense medicine, and that a medicine chest with medicine be furnished by the Guardians, his renumeration as medical officer of the house being insufficient, taking into account the number of patients and the quantity of medicine required. It was agreed to consider the application at the Board meeting on the 9th of February.

200 years ago

Wansford and Bourn Districts of Turnpike-Road.

At a Meeting of the Trustees for the above Districts of Road, holden at the George and Angel Inn in Stamford, on Thursday the 27th day of January, 1820, for taking into consideration the renewal of the Act of Parliament; - Present,

Edward Brown, Esq. in the Chair,

Richard Newcomb, Esq., N. C. Stevenson, Esq., Mr. Edward Butt, and Mr. Torkington;

At this Meeting it is resolved, that it will be proper to have powers to Take Down and Remove the Town Hall at Bourn (similar to those in the present Act) introduced in the intended Bill to be presented to Parliament for the renewal of the said Act, which will expire at the end of the present Session of Parliament: - And as the Widening of Stamford Bridge would be highly advantageous to the public, it is also ordered, that proper clauses be introduced in the said intended Bill to enable the Trustees to widen the said Bridge, at any future time within the period of the new Act.

Ordered, that these proceedings be advertised in the present week’s Stamford Mercury, and that this Meeting be adjourned to Thursday next, to be then held at this house, by Eleven o’clock in the forenoon.

W. Reed, Clerk.

Whereas the Lamps upon this Road in Stamford and Saint Martin’s have been frequently Broken in a malicious and wanton manner: Notice is hereby given, that any person or persons giving information of the offender or offenders so that he or they be convicted, shall receive a Reward of Two Guineas from Mr. Torkington, the Treasurer. W. Reed.

* At a meeting of the Trustees of the Wansford and Bourn turnpike-road yesterday, it was resolved that it will be proper to introduce into the new Act for that road (about to be applied for), clauses for empowering the trust to widen Stamford bridge, and to take down the present ruinous Town-hall at Bourn – vide advt.

* Sir G. Heathcote sent last week £20 to Mr. Mould to be distributed to the poor of Oakham; and £20 also to Uppingham for the poor of that parish.

* Besides other benefits which the poor of Deen and the neighbouring villages are constantly receiving from the mansion of the Earl of Cardigan, they have lately had two hundred pounds’ worth of blankets, sheets, flannel waistcoats, shoes, stockings, and other clothing, distributed amongst them by the Countess and the Ladies Brudenell.

* On Monday last a meeting was convened at the Town-hall in Spalding, to take into consideration the state of the poor of that township. It was very respectably attended; a handsome subscription was immediately entered into, visitors were appointed to enquire into the necessities of the poor, and others to solicit further subscriptions throughout the parish. Several gentlemen present offered all the coals they could spare, to be repaid when the river became navigable and other supplies could be procured. Coals are now sold to the necessitous at a cheap rate, and bread distributed to them gratis.

* Owing to the fall of snow last week, the Leeds upward mail-coach lost four hours between Oakham and Kettering on Friday afternoon. At the latter place the coach was set fast, and the guard proceeded with the mail in a chaise and four.