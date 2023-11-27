Home   News   Article

Stamford Christmas market attracts thousands of visitors

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 13:45, 27 November 2023

Stamford was radiating Christmas cheer as thousands of people supported the annual festive market.

Stamford Town Council held its Christmas market yesterday (Sunday, November 26).

About 100 stalls lined High Street, Ironmonger Street and Broad Street selling crafts and food.

A busy Christmas market in Stamford. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Coun Jo Winterbourne, who heads up the council’s events committee, described the day as ‘incredibly successful’.

“It was a fantastic day,” she said.

“Traders really enjoyed it and everyone who came along had a nice time.

Darren Rawnsley and Nikki Prime. Photo: Chris Lowndes
“There was a very nice Christmas atmosphere.”

Volunteers from Stamford Town Council and their friends started the day at 4.30am setting up, before the market opened at 10am.

Bernese carter dogs manoeuvred through the crowds attracting plenty of attention as choirs and musical groups played festive tunes.

A Santa’s grotto proved popular with the children while food stalls went down a treat with everyone.

Pete and Millie Ridlington. Photo: Chris Lowndes
It is estimated between 8,000 and 9,000 people visited the market.

“We have showcased how nice Stamford can be,” said Coun Winterbourne.

She thanked everyone who made the market part of their Christmas traditions.

Children enjoy the food. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Continually looking for ways to improve, the council will be sending out feedback forms to find out what worked well and what could have been better.

It was a busy day. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Lucy's Pop Choir. Photo: Chris Lowndes
The King's Cliffe folk band. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Stamford's Christmas market proved popular. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Town crier Andrew Browning and Malcolm Holmes. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Merry music at the market. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Sarah and Gary Hammett with Max. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Broad Street was packed with people. Photo: Chris Lowndes
