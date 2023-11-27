Stamford was radiating Christmas cheer as thousands of people supported the annual festive market.

Stamford Town Council held its Christmas market yesterday (Sunday, November 26).

About 100 stalls lined High Street, Ironmonger Street and Broad Street selling crafts and food.

A busy Christmas market in Stamford. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Coun Jo Winterbourne, who heads up the council’s events committee, described the day as ‘incredibly successful’.

“It was a fantastic day,” she said.

“Traders really enjoyed it and everyone who came along had a nice time.

Darren Rawnsley and Nikki Prime. Photo: Chris Lowndes

“There was a very nice Christmas atmosphere.”

Volunteers from Stamford Town Council and their friends started the day at 4.30am setting up, before the market opened at 10am.

Bernese carter dogs manoeuvred through the crowds attracting plenty of attention as choirs and musical groups played festive tunes.

A Santa’s grotto proved popular with the children while food stalls went down a treat with everyone.

Pete and Millie Ridlington. Photo: Chris Lowndes

It is estimated between 8,000 and 9,000 people visited the market.

“We have showcased how nice Stamford can be,” said Coun Winterbourne.

She thanked everyone who made the market part of their Christmas traditions.

Children enjoy the food. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Continually looking for ways to improve, the council will be sending out feedback forms to find out what worked well and what could have been better.

It was a busy day. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Lucy's Pop Choir. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The King's Cliffe folk band. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Stamford's Christmas market proved popular. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Town crier Andrew Browning and Malcolm Holmes. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Merry music at the market. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Sarah and Gary Hammett with Max. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Broad Street was packed with people. Photo: Chris Lowndes

What did you think to the Christmas market? Email your views to smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk.