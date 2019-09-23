A yellow weather warning has been issued for tomorrow (Tuesday, September 24) when weather experts expect heavy, persistent rain, gusty torrential downpours and thunder through the day.

This may cause some disruption due to flooding.

Tomorrow's rain could flood homes and businesses, according to the Met Office, while rail and bus travel may be delayed.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain

Meanwhile fast flowing or deep floodwater may cause hazardous road conditions and some communities to be cut off by flooded roads.

