A weather warning is in place for the Stamford area on Thursday.

The yellow warning is for rain as heavy downpours are expected, according to the Met Office.

The weather service warns that: flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely; bus and train services will probably affected with journey times taking longer; and spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer.

The Met Office weather warning (21448694)

Heavy rain is also expected this morning (Tuesday).

The rain warnings come as the Met Office has also warned of snow on high ground in Northern England and Scotland after Wednesday night.

It follows snow falling over Devon earlier in the week.

Last week, the area also suffered much flooding due to heavy rain.