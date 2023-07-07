Home   News   Article

Thunderstorms forecast in Rutland, Stamford and Bourne this weekend

By Duncan Browne
Published: 12:50, 07 July 2023

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for the weekend.

The Met Office has put out a yellow warning for Saturday (July 8), which includes risks of heavy showers and thunderstorms.

It forecasts potential storms throughout the day from Scotland to the south coast of England, including the Rutland and Stamford area.

A yellow warning has been issued
Temperatures could reach 28C in Stamford this afternoon (Friday) and 26C on Saturday.

Sunday is cooler, with highs of 23C.

