A man has been reunited with a sentimental ring he lost in a river after an appeal in the Mercury.

Jonny Smith from Stamford lost his ring in the River Welland at the Meadows on August 6.

He was about to set off on a kayak but as he pushed away from the side of the river bank his ring slipped off and fell in the water.

Andy Sanderson, metal detectorist, Jonny Smith, who lost the ring, and his friend Kieron Maughan, who helped with the retrieval

The white gold band was initially a wedding ring but he now wears it on his other hand as he’s no longer married but it is still important to him.

He desperately tried to find it but the silty river led to poor visibility.

Quickly he realised he would need an expert’s help and launched an appeal on the Mercury website for help from a metal detectorist.

Jonny Smith reunited with his ring

Andy Sanderson came forward and joined Jonny to search the spot the ring went missing.

Within 10 minutes it was found and back on Jonny’s hand.

“I was so chuffed and couldn’t believe how quick we found it,” said the car journalist and presenter.

“He was brilliant.”

The ring which Jonny Smith had lost

It was a technical process which involved ‘disturbing the water’ and using a hand-held metal detector which vibrates faster the closer you get to precious metal.

Once it vibrated Jonny was able to use his hand to feel around for the ring.

“As soon as I felt it I knew it was my ring,” he said. “I was amazed.”

Jonny added: “It is very technical and it worked.

“We found it within five minutes or so.

“There is no way I would have found it with just grabbing and hope, which is what I did.”

Jonny had offered a reward in the form of cash or alcohol to anyone who helped him find it, however Andy declined.

Now as a way of thanks Jonny is appealing for any landowners who would let Andy metal detect on his land to get in touch.