An annual meteor shower will peak tonight with shooting stars lighting up the night sky for six hours.

The Lyrid meteor shower should be visible between midnight and dawn if skies stay clear.

Brian R. Obee took this picture on the night of the meteor shower in August, 2016

Meteors are chunks of debris which have broken away from celestial objects such as asteroids and comets. The Lyrid meteors have come from comet Thatcher, which last passed close to the sun in 1861.