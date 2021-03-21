Children are being invited to tap into their imaginations for a competition linked to the Mid-Lent Fair in Stamford.

While the sights and sounds of the rides will be missed by many because of Covid-19, the six women who have formed the showmen’s group Future 4 Fairgrounds have come up with a fun way to keep the spirit of the event alive.

They are holding a colouring competition for youngsters, with a £10 book token for the winner.

Colleen Roper, one of the members, said: “The fair is a part of the town’s history and it would be a shame if that rich heritage were lost, so we thought the competition would be a nice way to bring a bit of colour to what might otherwise be a grey day for children, without the fair to go to this year.

“We know there is a lot of pressure on schools, teachers, parents and children at the moment but we were hoping to spread a little enjoyment, just like the fair does when it comes to town.”

Future 4 Fairgrounds members have written to schools inviting their pupils to take part, and would also like children who are homeschooling or having to self-isolate at home to have the same opportunity.

Children taking part need colour the image of the galloper hourse drawn by showman artist George Hebborn, and send a photograph of it by email to the dedicated email address: F4fcolouringcomp@mail.com

The cancellation of this year’s Mid-Lent Fair also means one of the traditions associated with the annual events cannot take place.

The fair usually opens with the mayor of Stamford reading a proclamation which sets out the rules governing the event and the behaviour expected of those attending.

This relates to a royal charter first granted in 1484 under the reign of King Richard III and confirmed by King William IV (1789 to 1830).

Included in the proclamation are rules governing the sale of livestock and a command for all people at the fair to keep the peace “upon pain for every assault or affray made twenty shillings and for every bloodshed forty shillings.”

The fairs would originally have been more like a market where people traded their wares.

This year’s fair was due in Stamford this week, and in Grantham from Sunday (March 21).

The cancellation decision was taken jointly by South Kesteven District Council, working in association with the Showmen’s Guild of Great Britain.