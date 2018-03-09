Mid-lent fair rolls into Stamford this weekend

Stamford’s Mid-Lent Fair arrives in town this weekend with about 90 rides and attractions, opening on Monday.

The fair willl be officially opened by Mayor of Stamford Coun Tony Story at 6pm on Monday at The Waltzers ride in Broad Street and discount vouchers for adults and children are available at South Kesteven’s District Council’s Stamford office in Maiden Lane.

Saturday road closures from 5pm will affect Bath Row, Gooches Court, Castle Dyke, Red Lion Square, Cattle Market car park and Castle Street until 6am on Sunday. All vehicles must vacate these areas by 5pm on Saturday.

Organiser South Kesteven District Council said access to Bath Row, Castle Dyke and Warrene Keep properties will be restricted to allow showmen to arrive from 6pm onwards on Saturday.

On Sunday, road closures remain in place for a week from midday until 6am on Sunday, March 18, affecting Broad Street, Red Lion Street, Crown Street, Star Lane and Newgates. All vehicles are to be removed by midday on Sunday, March 11.