One of a town’s ‘hidden jewels’ looks set to become a museum that will attract more visitors.

The trustees of Browne’s Hospital, a 15th Century almshouse in Stamford’s Broad Street, have started applying to Arts Council England for museumstatus.

Under the plan the whole building, which was used as ‘Middlemarch Hospital’ in the BBC’s 1994 adaptation of George Eliot’s novel, Middlemarch, would become a museum.