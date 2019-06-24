It was a Midsummer dream at Castle Bytham over the weekend as the rain held off until after the Red Arrows flypast finale.

Crowds enjoyed music and other entertainment on both days and the village streets thronged with shoppers and onlookers for a variety of garage sales and open gardens on Saturday , plus the 60-stall Sunday Market.

The event kicked off with the 5K 'wake up' chase fun run, and there was an antique s, collectors and vintage fayre in the village hall.

Kate Goodman, chair of the Castle Bytham Festival Committee, said this year's event went superbly well.

"We had some great crowds. We think we had more than last year. It was quieter early on Sunday but the weather held up to the end."

Entertainment in the meadow included eight bands performing between 2pm and 11pm, with Kate saying people were impressed with the music , including the sound quality.

Sunday saw Bill Brookman of Britain's Got Talent fame delight the crowds with his unique one-man show, performed on stilts, and featuring 'silly songs' and a canon.

Kate continued: "Our market stalls sold out and we had over 60 market stalls and all gave a positive response and we are also getting requests for next year."

The Saturday 5k run attracted 106 entries and there were 500 ducks taking part in the duck race along in the scenic stream that runs through the village. The Fox and Hounds pub won the inaugural village pub tug of war against the Castle Inn.

Reflecting Lincolnshire's wartime heritage, a Second World War Spitfire flew overhead on Saturday, followed by a Lancaster Bomber on Sunday afternoon and the Red Arrows at the end.

Kate said: "It was a wonderful spectacle to see the planes and as it was cloudy, the Lancaster flew especially low and we all sung the theme song from the Dambusters."

On Monday, committee members and other volunteers were dismantling the stalls, with Kate saying the village looked much tidier after previous festivals.

She added, the environment was a focus this year, with it recycling more and using recyclable cups.

"Organisers want to thank the public for being so tidy."