A day of ‘midsummer madness’ took place at a sports venue where new members are being welcomed.

The Stamford Indoor Bowls Club day involved people bowling at all sorts of targets – including stacked tin cans and through hoops.

This was then followed by two hours of proper bowling.

John Little and Chris Ballard won against Linda and Brian Allen on Saturday (August 26). Photo: Ian Hall

President of the club, Ian Hall, said: “The day was organised by the club’s social committee and proved to be a great day enjoyed by 36 bowlers and spectators.”

Lunch was provided by Woody’s Catering, the club’s in-house team and the day ended with strawberries and fizz and prizes awarded to the winning team, Joy Scholes, Reg Goode and Denise Collins.

From 10am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday, September 9 and 10, the club is holding open days for potential new players at its facility off Exeter Gardens.

Joy Scholes, Reg Goode and Denise Collins

Equipment will be provided free of charge, along with coaching, and refreshments will be available throughout the day.