Former military personnel and those set to leave are being invited to retrain as prison officers in the county.

Stocken Prison, near Oakham, is offering veterans and service leavers the chance to start a second career through the re-launch of a Government scheme.

Advance into Justice aims to provide them with a stable career and cuts the length of the application process.

Prison officer Mark Glover, 61, has worked at Stocken for 20 years, having served in the Army with the Royal Anglian Regiment and the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers.

He joined up at 16 and served for nearly 24 years as an infantry soldier, including spells in Northern Ireland and Bosnia.

“I wanted a structured life that would give me the same balance as life in the Army, where you’re part of a family, but I wanted to be challenged as well,” he said.

“It’s been a good choice for me, and one I wouldn’t change.

“I get a lot of satisfaction from seeing former prisoners who have been rehabilitated and become decent, respectful citizens.”

Tony Winter, 40, joined Stocken as a prison officer almost a year ago through the scheme after 23 years in the army with the Princess of Wales Royal Regiment and the Royal Anglian Regiment.

He served on active tours as an infantry soldier in Bosnia, Northern Ireland, Iraq, Afghanistan and The Falkland Islands.

“The decision to join the prison service was a natural progression from one service with a high level of discipline to a similar uniform service,” he said.

“I’ve enjoyed every day and don’t regret it. I’d join again, straight away.

“The biggest transferrable skill is being able to communicate with colleagues and prisoners.”

The scheme, now in its second year, has been expanded to include a wider range of prison-based jobs including operational support grade, physical education instructors and caterers.

The eligibility criteria has also been widened to include veterans who left the Armed Forces within the last five years, those within the last 12 months of service and their spouses or partners.

Russ Truman, the Governor of Stocken Prison, said: “From good communication and influencing skills, to commitment to care and understanding, armed forces veterans possess many transferrable skills which make them suitable for roles in the prisons and probation service.”