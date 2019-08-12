'Million-to-one coincidence' as red kite drops trout at Rutland Water Golf Club
When Paul Friend promised to catch a Rutland Water trout for his golfing pal Tony Wright, he hadn’t bet on the remarkable turn of events that followed.
The keen fisherman said he would try to hook a decent-sized fish as a treat for Tony and girlfriend, Sharon, who was coming up from London for dinner the next evening.
But when Paul looked at the forecast, he found that the weather was a touch too warm for the trout to ‘bite’ and thought he was going to have to let Tony down.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.