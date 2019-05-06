Mind-reading and magic will be the entertainment at a charity cabaret next month (June).

The fun event features Duncan William, a professional mind-reader and magician, as well as a charity raffle and bar.

Tickets are available for £15 each from Clare Ledbury, who lives in Castor and is holding the evening at Castor Village Hall on Friday June 28, from 7pm.

Clare is fundraising for a charity called Build It International which helps people in Zambia learn skills so that they can build schools, clinics and similar essential infrastructure to support communities.

In September, Clare will be cycling 300 miles across Zambia for the cause.

As well as the fundraising magic show, she is also organising a Sausage Dog Tea Party taking place on May 19 at Nassington Village Hall.

To reserve tickets for the magic and mind-reading show, call or text Clare on 07732 851089 or email her via charity.magic2806@gmail.com