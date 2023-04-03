Charity MindSpace Stamford will host two half-day workshops this month to help employers promote positive mental health at work and support their staff members.

"The best employers will not only be clear about how important employee wellbeing is but also the actions required to deliver it," said Helen Howe, MindSpace trustee.

The sessions will be led by experienced wellbeing coaches Emma Ellis and Nuala Forsey, who have chosen to work with MindSpace out of a shared wish to support the health of the community.

Emma Ellis

Workshops include helping people to write and put into practise a 'wellbeing plan', while 'Challenging Conversations', uses a simple model to create positive interactions in the workplace, and improve stress control and coping skills.

The workshops will be on April 12 from 10am to1pm and 2pm to 5pm. For more information and to book, visit www.mindspacestamford.com/mindspaceforbusiness

Nuala Forsey

A minimum donation of £50 is requested by the charity.