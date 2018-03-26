Mini Gs from Linchfield Primary School wow Wembley crowd

Talented singers from a primary school are celebrating after performing a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ gig at a packed Wembley Stadium in front of 10,000 people.

The Year 5 and 6 pupils, ‘The Mini Gs’, from Linchfield Primary School in Deeping St James , played a starring role in the musical extravaganza, which was organised by the Voice in a Million group to raise awareness of fostered and adopted children.

More than 70 family, friends and staff made the journey to London to support the group and cheer from the sideline as the group sang ‘It’s Nobody’s Fault, a song written by the children themselves.

Emma Smith, 11, said: “It was an amazing experience. I couldn’t believe just how big the stadium was. It was brilliant to perform in front of such a big crowd, with everyone waving their glowsticks .

“As we performed our own song, the audience didn’t know the words, but by the time we’d nearly finished singing they were all joining in and waving.

“It’s an experience I’ll never forget.”

Alice Chubb, 11, agreed. She said: “It really was just incredible and it is something I’ll never forget. How many people can say they’ve sung live at Wembley?”

Annie Spriggs, 11, said: “I loved every second. The lights were very bright and the audience was very supportive and encouraging.”

Teacher Richard Gombault said: “I’m very proud of the 49 children who sang. They gave the performance of their lives and having the opportunity to perform at the iconic Wembley stadium is something that I don’t think any of us will ever beat.

“The atmosphere was something else. During the rehearsals a few of the children were really nervous, but once they took to the stage to sing properly they really rose to the occasion.

“The experience gave the children an idea of what it is like to be a rock stars for the day, and they loved it.”

A DVD featuring the group’s singing has just been released, and can be pre-ordered online from www.voiceinamillion.com

The Wembley gig is the latest chapter in the Mini Gs’ distinguished success story – they’ve already produced an album of their own work, and this proved to be so successful that the group topped the children’s iTunes chart.