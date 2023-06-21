Hundreds of primary school pupils took part in an event that combined the joy of sports, the sparkle of celebrities, and the power of giving back.

The three-day Mini Olympics, organised by sports education charity Inspire+, took place at the South Kesteven Sports Stadium in Grantham on Tuesday to Thursday last week (June 13 – 15).

In total, 2,216 primary school children from 54 schools, including those in Stamford, Bourne had a real taste of how the Mini Olympics and Paralympics Games work and enjoyed the day representing a country that could participate in the Olympics Games. Activities such as athletics, wheelchair skills, squash, football freestyle, and much more were on offer during the event, ensuring a thrilling and diverse Mini Olympics for the participants.

Schools from Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings take part in the Mini Olympics 2023 at the South Kesteven Sports Stadium

Inspire+ spokesperson Caroline Pallu said: “The Mini Olympics 2023 was a big success, as renowned sports celebrities graced the event with their presence, adding an extra dose of excitement and inspiration. Sporting legends, such as Sam Ruddock, Para-Cyclist world champion, and entertainers, were there, inspiring children to enjoy sports activities.

“The audience was captivated by the presence of the legendary Paralympic gold medallist and sports icon Jonathan Broom-Edwards, Tokyo 2020 champion in high jump. Their inspiring speech resonated deeply with the young athletes, motivating them to chase their dreams with passion and determination. Sophie Devenish, Olympic swimmer, also took the time to interact with the children, sharing personal stories and valuable advice, creating unforgettable memories for everyone involved. The event also had the presence of Sarah Outen MBE, Stephen Gray, Ben Smith and Joe Roebuck.”

Schools from Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings take part in the Mini Olympics 2023 at the South Kesteven Sports Stadium

Schools from Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings take part in the Mini Olympics 2023 at the South Kesteven Sports Stadium

Schools from Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings take part in the Mini Olympics 2023 at the South Kesteven Sports Stadium

Schools from Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings take part in the Mini Olympics 2023 at the South Kesteven Sports Stadium

Schools from Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings take part in the Mini Olympics 2023 at the South Kesteven Sports Stadium

Schools from Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings take part in the Mini Olympics 2023 at the South Kesteven Sports Stadium

Schools from Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings take part in the Mini Olympics 2023 at the South Kesteven Sports Stadium

Schools from Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings take part in the Mini Olympics 2023 at the South Kesteven Sports Stadium

Schools from Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings take part in the Mini Olympics 2023 at the South Kesteven Sports Stadium

The Mini Olympics, which has been running since 2012 to children in Year 4, aims to give them the opportunity to experience the life-changing benefits that come with participating in sport.

“The event showcased the unity and collaboration of children, sports celebrities, sponsors, and the organiser, who came together to create an event that not only celebrated talent but also created lasting change in the lives of the children involved,” added Caroline.